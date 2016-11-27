MAHACA Tigers look beyond this season

RELATED: MAHACA wrestling looks toward bright future, prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

The Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team began practice on Monday, Nov. 14, just over a week after the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta football team played its final game of the season in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11. Seniors Chase Metzger and Jared Rohloff both agreed that the time between sports was short, but that’s a benefit when it comes to wrestling.

“It’s a little hard transitioning so fast,” Rohloff said. “With a week off, you just want to get your body ready to go again and staying in shape is the main part going into wrestling.”

“We had a week break, so we’re still pretty in shape,” Metzger said of the benefits of a shorter time in between seasons. “I feel more in shape than most of the guys in [the wrestling room] just because we were playing [football] just over a week ago.”

The Tigers are under new management this year as Mick Rose takes control of the program as the interim head coach. According to Rose, it basically came down to who had the time to head coach a program on the rise, and being retired, Rose has a lot of extra time.

“I’m retired and nobody else really wanted to do it,” Rose said. “With our other coaches and their jobs, like Kyle for instance with Fastenal, he’s sometimes down there two weeks and that’s not really ideal for a head coach of a program like this.”

Of course, Rose is no stranger, being with the program over 45 years.

“Mick has been in the [wrestling] room for the past couple years, so we’re pretty used to it and we have a good outlook on how practices are going to be,” Rohloff said. “We’re going to try to work on a lot more technique along with conditioning as well.”

The numbers in the wrestling room are heavy in grades 7-10 as the Tigers only have two juniors and two seniors the rosters this year.

“We’re lacking numbers in the older grades, so we’re going to have a really young team,” Metzger said. “We do have numbers in the lower grades, and we’re really hopeful that some younger guys can step up and fill some [varsity] spots.”

The Tigers add 10 seventh graders to the program roster this year. They come up from an elementary wrestling team that took fifth place in the state tournament last year.

“This year we have 10 seventh graders, then next year we’ll have 11 new seventh graders, so that’ll be 21. Those guys have had a lot of wrestling experience,” Rose said. “That’s what we want to keep going.”

Expectations are fairly high for a younger team, especially when compared to Perham, which is the powerhouse team in Section 8AA.

“If we get most of our weights filled on match days, my goal is to have a winning dual season,” Rose said. “Other than that, we just have to keep wrestling and improve every day in practice.”

“One thing we want to do this year is prepare the younger kids for the upcoming seasons,” Metzger added. “We’re definitely aiming to win some duals and tournaments, but just getting the younger kids ready for their upcoming seasons and the potential that they have because of such high numbers in the lower grades. We’re going to do everything we can to get them ready and make them better wrestlers.”

The Tigers open the dual season hosting a triangular on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Hancock. The Tigers open against BOLD at 5 p.m., then take on New London-Spicer at 8 p.m. BOLD and NL-Spicer square off at 6:30 p.m.