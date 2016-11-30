Tigers win season opener at Ortonville

RELATED: Two big goals key to success in 2016-17 season, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Ashley Solvie led Morris/C-A with a team high 29 points on 11-for-13 shooting. She also grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Tigers in that category as well.

Riley Decker and Correy Hickman both added 11 points apiece. Hickman dished out 10 assists and collected three steals, both team highs in the game.

The Tigers participate in the Case IH holiday tournament in Benson on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3 for their next games. On Friday night, Morris/C-A will take on host Benson at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the West Central Area and MACCRAY game at 8 p.m. Saturday. The loser will play in the third place game at 6 p.m.

The Tigers open up the home season next week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Morris/C-A hosts Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to BOLD on Friday, Dec. 9.

Morris/C-A 63, Ortonville 58

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Riley Decker 11, Correy Hickman 11, Jenna Howden 8, Ashley Solvie 29, Nicole Solvie 4… 3-point shots: Decker 3… Assist leaders: Hickman 10… Rebound leaders: A. Solvie 9, Decker 7, Howden 6… Steal leaders: Hickman 3, Howden 2

Ortonville

No stats reported