MAHACA opens season 2-0 (with video)

MAHACA 45, BOLD 31

The Tigers took two forfeits and four pins en route to their first season victory in a dual against BOLD Thursday night.

Jed Feuchtenberger got his first varsity win with a forfeit at 106 pounds. Colten Wohlers also took a forfeit win at 145 pounds.

Ethan Lebrija got his first career pin and win over Jesse Manderscheid at 113 pounds with a fall in 3:11. Ben Travis pinned Zeke Walton in 4:42 at 126. Jacob Boots pinned Jordan Armstrong in 3:38 at 132.

Last, but surely not least, junior Gage Wevley wasted no time in his match with Bradley Ridler, pinning the freshman in 0:48 for his first win of the season.

Though very close to a pin several times, senior Chase Metzger took a tech fall over Jayden Huebsch 22-7 in a time of 5:45 in the 152-pound match. See a video of his match on our website.

106: Jed Feuchtenberger (MAHACA) forf.

113: Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) over Jesse Manderscheid (Fall 3:11)

120: Matthew Dooner (BOLD) over Austin Berlinger (MD 13-7)

126: Ben Travis (MAHACA) over Zeke Walton (Fall 4:42)

132: Jacob Boots (MAHACA) over Jordan Armstrong (Fall 3:38)

138: Anthony Maher (BOLD) over Gideon Joos (Fall 3:10)

145: Colten Wohlers (MAHACA) forf.

152: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) over Jayden Huebsch (22-7 Tech Fall 5:45)

160: Drew Maher (BOLD) over Brady Cardwell (Fall 1:24)

170: Matt McNeill (MAHACA) over Riley Gass (MD 10-4)

182: Tim Peppel (BOLD) over Tristan Raths (Fall 3:51)

195: Hayden Tersteeg (BOLD) over Bain Laine (Dec 9-7)

220: Gage Wevley (MAHACA) over Bradley Ridler (Fall 0:48)

HWT: Zach Foesch (BOLD) forf.

MAHACA 54, NL-Spicer 28

The Tigers rode four forfeits to victory over New London-Spicer in the final dual of the night Thursday. MAHACA downed the Wildcats 54-28.

Josh Rohloff at 113, Chase Metzger at 152, Gage Wevley at 220, and sophomore Gavin Warnock at heavyweight all took forfeit wins for 24 points and that proved to be the difference in the lopsided score. The Tigers did forfeit one weight to 182-pound Sebastian Bitzan.

If the forfeits weren’t enough to win, of the remaining nine that wrestled, the Tigers took pins in five of them. Ben Travis at 126, Gideon Joos at 138, Jared Rohloff at 145, Brady Cardwell at 160, and Matt McNeill at 170 all pinned their opponent.

In other action at the triangular, NLS defeated BOLD 58-21.

The 7-9th grade wrestling team travels to Willmar for its first invitational on Monday, Dec. 5, then varsity continues its dual season on Thursday, Dec. 8 by hosting Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 6 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 9, the MAHACA 7-9th grade team travels to West Central Area for an invite. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the varsity travels to Barrett for the Grand County Invitational at 10 a.m.

106: Blake Vagle (NLS) over Ethan Lebrija (MD 13-5)

113: Josh Rohloff (MAHACA) forf.

120: Nathan Vosika-Scherzberg (NLS) over Austin Berlinger (Fall 2:29)

126: Ben Travis (MAHACA) over David Barthel (Fall 3:24)

132: Sam Stageberg (NLS) over Jacob Boots (Fall 0:21)

138: Gideon Joos (MAHACA) over Tim Thein (Fall 5:42)

145: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) over Nathan Thein (Fall 3:30)

152: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) forf.

160: Brady Cardwell (MAHACA) over Cade Barrett (Fall 2:40)

170: Matt McNeill (MAHACA) over Nick Reiter (Fall 1:35)

182: Josh Soine (NLS) forf.

195: Sebastian Bitzan (NLS) over Bain Laine (Fall 2:34)

220: Gage Wevley (MAHACA) forf.

HWT: Gavin Warnock (MAHACA) forf.