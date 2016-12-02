Tigers gymnastics growing to new heights (with video)

RELATED: Morris/C-A gymnastics record-breaking season, prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A athletics

“Our numbers are up quite a bit,” said head coach Trent Oberg, who is entering his 21st as head coach of the Tiger gymnastics program. “We’ll be strong this year and in upcoming years as well as our 18 seventh graders progress. We’re very pleased with where they are at and how hard they are working. It makes for a lot of bodies in the gym, but we are trying some different scenarios and work out arrangements to accommodate that many people. So far it’s a lot of excitement and buzz.”

His coaching staff includes Jodi Snell, Michele Hickman, and Mya Kotten, who is new to the program this year. Kotten is a freshman at the University of Minnesota, Morris and looks to help the Tigers at the uneven bars event, but still, four coaches doesn’t seem nearly enough for 38 girls, and Oberg agrees.

“It’d be a blessing to have more coaches,” Oberg said. “It’s hard to find individuals that know about gymnastics or understand it as a sport.”

The Tigers graduated lone senior in manager Nicole Hanson, and return everyone to the floor this year. They’ll look to continue their success from last season where they broke and rebroke school records seven times.

“All of our varsity is returning, which is awesome,” Oberg said. “We should be able to continue from where we left off last year, maybe just a little rocky start getting back into the groove, but I’m hoping and seeing that things are going to progress. I’m very excited for this season and what’s to come. It’ll be great to see how far we can go this year. That’ll be kind of a challenge for our gymnasts too. The door is wide open for them. There is a lot of room to grow, so we set the bar high last year and we’ll look to keep building on that.”

Top returners include a group of seven seniors, three of which have been on varsity since they were freshman: Savannah Aanerud, Kendra Jergenson, and Noel Schieler. Karli Siegel, Katie Cannon, Kirsten Scheldorf, and Jasmine Luthi around out the seniors and also bring years experience to the team.

“Our roster will not be the same every meet, I can guarantee it,” Oberg said. “There will be a lot of switching around. As the seventh graders progress, from what I’ve seen so far, they’ll likely be moving up the ranks pretty quickly. There will be a lot of earning spots and fighting to keep the spot, which is great to see.”

As far as season goals, for a program like gymnastics, improving on an individual level results in improving the whole team, Oberg explains.

“Making sure each individual is working hard and attaining new personal bests is a big goal every season,” Oberg said. “Winning isn’t necessarily the most important thing. Obviously everyone loves to win meets, but if each individual is improving and attaining new personal bests that results in higher event scores, which will lead to higher team scores. It’s a constant growth at each level and it starts with them.”

The Tigers open up the season on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosting its Morris Invite. The six-team invite will begin at noon. Then next week, Morris/C-A hosts Wahpeton on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.