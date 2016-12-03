RELATED: Hancock Owls aim high for 2016-2017 season (with video), prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

“You hope you can ride a little bit of the shirttails of the fall season because it was so good with volleyball and football,” said Torgerson.

The boys get underway a little later than normal this year with their first game next Thursday, Dec. 8 at rival Minnewaska. Coach Torgerson is almost thankful for the late start because starting point guard in senior Jacob Zosel will be out for four days after being named to the all-star roster in football. He’ll play in the all-star game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at US Bank Stadium.

“We lose Jacob Zosel for four days because he’ll be playing in the all-star football game, a really great opportunity for him,” Torgerson said. “The fortunate thing for us is that we don’t open up until next Thursday, so it’s really a late start for us, but fortunate in the fact that it provided this opportunity for Jacob. I’m sure there are players in the all-star game that play this weekend or early next week, so they’ll be short, but like I said, we’ll be fine, so I encouraged [Jacob] to do it, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Zosel is a four-year starter and one of two senior captains leading the Tigers this season. The other captain is senior Lukus Manska, who played a lot as a junior and one of the top returning three-point shooters. Other noteables include Denner Dougherty, Tim Travis, Connor Koebernick, Tate Nelson, and Camden Arndt, who scored fourth most points on the team a season ago with 162. The Tigers roster seven seniors, six juniors, and two sophomores on this year’s current varsity roster.

“One of the strengths to this season is that we’ll have some depth,” Torgerson said. “Sophomore Jaret Johnson has been practicing with the varsity, that’s a move I made early. We’ll probably still have him play B squad and we might have some juniors play B squad, too, because they’ll have lower numbers.”

Adding 6’3” sophomore Jaret Johnson to the varsity mix was key for the Tigers heightwise. With him, Morris/C-A will have four players that tall or taller, which will be good depth since the Tigers have to replace the scoring and rebounding that came from now Division II player Eric Staebler.

“I think we’ll have the opportunity to be a really good team. I have no idea how good because you take kids like Eric and all-conference player Sean Amundson off your roster, you leave a lot of scoring and rebounding out there that somebody has to step up to maintain,” Torgerson said. “I’m more curious to know what we’re going to be to, I think in some ways we could be really good by the end of the year and that’s what a lot of coaches are going to tell you around the area. Like I said, we have a chance to be pretty decent and competitive in all our games and that’s why we pursue this tough schedule, so we’re ready for [playoffs].”

The tough schedule includes a Perham holiday tournament that features host, and current Class AA No. 10-ranked, Perham, No. 5-ranked Class A team in Spring Grove, and Heritage Christian, which returns much of its team that went 19-7 last year.

“Our schedule is really tough. There is no easy game on it, and that’s really become the trend for us,” Torgerson said. “There’s a lot of balance around the area, especially in the conference. Montevideo will be loaded, they have a lot of kids back. Melrose will be loaded again too after winning the conference last year. Every conference game looks like it’ll be a challenge.”

With a solid summer league under their belts where 17 Tigers participated, Morris/C-A captains believe they’ll be ready to make a run come the end of the regular season.

“People might not think we’ll amount to much this year because we lost the MVP in Eric Staebler, but we put in a lot of work this summer. We developed our summer program quite a bit, and we worked really well together this summer, so we’re looking to keep things going,” Zosel said of the team chemistry.

“We added a few new guys, and obviously lost a big factor in Eric Staebler, but we have Camden [Arndt] back and a lot of other bigger guys, so we should be good,” Manska added. Check out the bloopers from the preview video in an additional video here.

The Tigers open up the season at 7:30 p.m. at Minnewaska on Thursday, Dec. 8.