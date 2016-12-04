Memorable Tiger season in the books

RELATED: Tigers down DGF to win consolation championship (with video), prep volleyball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers went 27-4, having just one regular season loss against Sauk Centre, two losses in the Minnesota Class AA Showcase to top-ranked teams Belle Plaine and Kasson-Mantorville, then the Class AA State opener to Concordia Academy of Roseville. All in all, it was the confidence the Tigers had from the get-go that led to this year’s success, head coach Kristi Fehr said.

“The confidence and improvement watching the girls throughout the season was so fun to see as a coach,” Fehr said. “I have said to many people who have asked what made our team so successful and my response was that we were just that, a team. We had really good passers, a really good setter and a great group of hitters. We did not bank on one person to win matches for us. Everyone felt equal and took their roles and made themselves successful in order to make the team successful. When someone was off, someone else stepped up. That is the definition of a team and that is what makes me most proud as a coach.”

Individually, three Tigers earned career milestones. Brooke Gillespie and Riley Decker both tallied their 1,000th career dig. Gillespie earned hers in the postseason opener against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Oct. 28, while Decker, a sophomore, tallied hers in the 3-2 win over D-G-F at state Friday, Nov. 11. Junior setter Karly Fehr recorded her 2,000th career set assist in late September.

“These girls have put in a ton of time and work both in season and in the summer to not only improve themselves but their teammates. None of these awards and accomplishments can be earned without a great group of teammates.”

Also noteworthy, coach Fehr recorded her 300th win this season. A feat to attributes to the quality players she has coached.

“A lot of my wins came from coaching in Hancock, and I have been very successful in the four years I have been at MACA,” Fehr said. “Throughout my coaching career, I have been blessed with some great athletes and great girls, who have bought into my system. It's not always easy or fun, but in the end my goal is to push them to their best athletic potential and to learn some great life lessons along the way. One of my proudest moments is watching them be successful in life and maintaining relationships with them past the sport of volleyball.”

The Tigers were co-conference champions are splitting with Sauk Centre in the regular season. The Tigers defeated Sauk Centre at Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 20, then the Mainstreeters got revenge, downing Morris/C-A in Morris on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Five Tigers earned West Central Conference honors after the season. Karly Fehr, Gillespie, Decker, and Ashley Solvie all earned all-conference accolades while Nicole Solvie earned honorable mention status. Karly Fehr was also named Most Valuable Setter in the conference.

“We have not beat Sauk in many years so beating them on their home court was a huge confidence boost for the girls,” coach Fehr said.

The Tigers graduate six seniors in Brooke Gillespie, Ashley Solvie, Nicole Solvie, Koral Tolifson, Cassidy Fehr, and Kirsten Scheldorf.

Gillespie was a three-year starter at outside hitter. A captain in her senior season, she led the team in kills this year with 375 and was second in digs (397).

“Brooke was our go-to hitter the last three years. She worked really hard this year on mixing up her hitting,” Fehr said.

A. Solvie was a two-year starter at middle hitter and another go-to hitter this year.

“Ashley worked really hard at improving her game and mixing up her game and tipping. She also led the team in blocks this year,” Fehr said. A. Solvie tallied 71 ace blocks this year.

This year was N. Solvie’s first starting on varsity, but led the team as one of the four captains. She closed out the year with 150 kills.

“Nicole worked really hard every day on improving her game and from the beginning to the end of the season was no doubt the most improved player on the court, “Fehr said. “She was fourth in kills this year, but really came on strong at the end of the season when we needed her to.”

Tolifson was a two-year starter and defensive specialist for the Tigers.

“Koral put a lot of time into improving her skills this summer and has a love for the game,” Fehr said. “She was second in ace serves (32) and worked hard at mixing up her serves to throw off our opponents.”

Another first year starter, C. Fehr did play defensively last season.

“A sparkplug player,” coach Fehr said. “Always talking and encouraging her teammates.”

Though injured for much of the season, Scheldorf still had a big role on the team, said Fehr.

“Kirsten has a great attitude and was always encouraging the girls to get better. She was also helpful during matches, helping the coaches and players on where there were open spots in the defense,” Fehr said. “All of these girls will be missed a great deal next year. They all embraced their role and were good role models. I feel very blessed to have been able to coach these girls and watch them grow both as players but as young ladies. I wish them the best of luck next year!”

The Tigers return three year starter in setter Karly Fehr, two year starter in Decker, Jenna Larsen and Jenna Howden, who was one of Morris/C-A’s top hitters this season.

“Our JV and C teams both had successful seasons, so these girls will be competing for the remaining open positions next season,” Fehr concluded.