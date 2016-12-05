Five Tigers place at Jaguar Invite

RELATED: MAHACA opens season 2-0 (with video), MAHACA wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

Gage Wevley was the highest placing Tiger in the tournament, taking second at 220. He started out defeating BBE’s Joe Thompson by fall in 1:10, then he pinned Grant Ludwig of Paynesville in 1:27 to advance to the championship. Wevley fell to Tony Kierstead of Holdingford by 8-3 decision to finish out the tournament in second place.

Jared Rohloff at 145 and Matt McNeill at 170 both added third place finished, going 3-1 on the day. C-A’s Ethan Lebrija also went 3-1 for third place at 106 pounds.

Hancock’s Dalton Rose and Christian Dodds participated for the Tigers as well. Rose went 2-1 for third place at 120 pounds, while Dodds went winless.

The 7-9th grade wrestling team travels to Willmar for its first invite of the season Monday, Dec. 5. MAHACA varsity is back on the mat, hosting A-C-GC on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The 7-9th grade team travels to West Central Area on Friday, Dec. 9 and the varsity travels to WCA on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the Grant County Invitational at 10 a.m. The 7-9th grade team is at Benson on Saturday.

Jaguar Invite

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 181.5 (2) Quad County 140 (3) Holdingford 112 (4) Paynesville 95 (5) New London-Spicer 86.5 (6) Benson 76 (7) tie, Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta and Ortonville 75

How MAHACA fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Ethan Lebrija 3-1, third place ... 113: Open ... 120: Dalton Rose 2-1, third place ... 126: Ben Travis 0-2 ... 132: Open ... 138: Gideon Joos 0-2 ... 145: Jared Rohloff 3-1, third place ... 152: Christian Dodds 0-2 ... 160: Brady Cardwell 0-2 ... 170: Matt McNeill 3-1, third place ... 182: Bain Laine 1-2 ... 195: Open ... 220: Gage Wevley 2-1, second place ... 285: Open