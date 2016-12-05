Weather Forecast

    Morris/C-A wins Benson's Case IH tourney

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:49 p.m.
    Correy Hickman led Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta to victory on both Friday and Saturday night to claim the championship of the Case IH Tournament in Benson. Hickman had a team high 22 points in the win over Benson and added 21 in the win over West Central Area on Saturday night. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta Tigers went 3-0 in the first week, thanks to some impressive shooting. The Tigers opened up the season with a win at Ortonville last Tuesday, then closed out the first week of competition by going 2-0 at the Case IH Holiday Tournament in Benson. The Tigers defeated Benson Friday, Dec. 2 and West Central Area in the championship on Saturday, Dec. 3.

    Morris/C-A 60, Benson 30

    Correy Hickman scored 22 points and Ashley Solvie finished with 14 points and nine rebounds as Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated the Benson Braves in the second game of the Case IH Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2 at Benson High School.

    Ashley Solvie put up 14 points against Benson Friday night. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Benson's Danielle Himley finished with 12 points and seven rounds.

    In the first game of the tournament, West Central Area downed MACCRAY 53-41 to advance to the title game.

    Benson................. 15 15 — 30

    Morris/C-A................. 26 34 — 60

    Benson

    Scoring: Megan Amundson 4, Amanda Nissen 5, Danielle Himley 12, Grace Lee 2, Victoria Pagel 4, Kaitlyn Berreau 3 ... 3-point shots: Berreau 1 ... Rebound leader: Himley 7 ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: Pagel 3

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Scoring: Malory Anderson 4, Jordann Baier 1, Riley Decker 6, Liz Dietz 2, Correy Hickman 22, Jenna Howden 7, Jennifer Solvie 2, Nicole Solvie 2, Ashley Solvie 14 ... 3-point shots: Decker 1, Hickman 2 ... Rebound leader: Ashley Solvie 9, Jennifer Solvie 6 ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: Hickman 5

    Morris/C-A 55, West Central 33

    Hickman scored 21 to lead Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta to a 55-33 victory over West Central Area in the Case IH Tournament championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Benson.

    Riley Decker was 2-for-3 from three in the win over Benson Friday night. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Hickman was impressive defensively, too, recording six steals. Malory Anderson and Ashley Solvie each had five as well.

    The key to the game was a huge first half where the Tigers scored 40 points and held West Central to 17. The Knights actually outscored the Tigers in the second half, but the distance was too great to overcome as Morris/C-A improves to 3-0 on the season.

    Freshman Maddie Carrington recorded her first career points on varsity against WCA Saturday. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The Tigers will host Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Morris.

    Morris/C-A (3-0)................. 40 15 — 55

    West Central (1-2)................. 17 16 — 33

    Morris/CA

    Scoring: Maddie Carrington 3, Malory Anderson 2, Riley Decker 2, Liz Dietz 2, Correy Hickman 21, Jenna Howden 8, Nicole Solvie 8, Ashley Solvie 9 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Hickman 3 ... Rebound leader: Nicole Solvie 7, Riley Decker 5, Howden 5 ... Assist leader: Ashley Solvie 4 ... Steal leader: Hickman 6, Anderson 5, Ashley Solvie 5

    West Central

    Stats not provided

