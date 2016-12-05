Morris/C-A wins Benson's Case IH tourney

RELATED: Tigers win season opener, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Morris/C-A 60, Benson 30

Correy Hickman scored 22 points and Ashley Solvie finished with 14 points and nine rebounds as Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated the Benson Braves in the second game of the Case IH Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2 at Benson High School.

Benson's Danielle Himley finished with 12 points and seven rounds.

In the first game of the tournament, West Central Area downed MACCRAY 53-41 to advance to the title game.

Benson................. 15 15 — 30

Morris/C-A................. 26 34 — 60

Benson

Scoring: Megan Amundson 4, Amanda Nissen 5, Danielle Himley 12, Grace Lee 2, Victoria Pagel 4, Kaitlyn Berreau 3 ... 3-point shots: Berreau 1 ... Rebound leader: Himley 7 ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: Pagel 3

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Malory Anderson 4, Jordann Baier 1, Riley Decker 6, Liz Dietz 2, Correy Hickman 22, Jenna Howden 7, Jennifer Solvie 2, Nicole Solvie 2, Ashley Solvie 14 ... 3-point shots: Decker 1, Hickman 2 ... Rebound leader: Ashley Solvie 9, Jennifer Solvie 6 ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: Hickman 5

Morris/C-A 55, West Central 33

Hickman scored 21 to lead Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta to a 55-33 victory over West Central Area in the Case IH Tournament championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Benson.

Hickman was impressive defensively, too, recording six steals. Malory Anderson and Ashley Solvie each had five as well.

The key to the game was a huge first half where the Tigers scored 40 points and held West Central to 17. The Knights actually outscored the Tigers in the second half, but the distance was too great to overcome as Morris/C-A improves to 3-0 on the season.

The Tigers will host Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Morris.

Morris/C-A (3-0)................. 40 15 — 55

West Central (1-2)................. 17 16 — 33

Morris/CA

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 3, Malory Anderson 2, Riley Decker 2, Liz Dietz 2, Correy Hickman 21, Jenna Howden 8, Nicole Solvie 8, Ashley Solvie 9 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Hickman 3 ... Rebound leader: Nicole Solvie 7, Riley Decker 5, Howden 5 ... Assist leader: Ashley Solvie 4 ... Steal leader: Hickman 6, Anderson 5, Ashley Solvie 5

West Central

Stats not provided