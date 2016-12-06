Tigers fourth at season-opening invite

RELATED: Morris/C-A gymnastics growing to new heights (with video), prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A gymnastics

New London-Spicer won the meet with 132.9 points. Benson / Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg took second with 130 points. Detroit Lakes rounded out the top three with 127.1 points.

Individually, Savannah Aanerud took fourth in all around competition, while Kendra Jergenson finished in sixth. Aanerud tied for fifth place on the vault with an 8.55 and tied for third on the bars with a 7.8. Jergenson tied for sixth on the vault with an 8.5 and took fifth on the beam with a stuck beam routine, which scored her an 8.35.

“For several of the teams, us included, it was the first meet of the season… A chance to brush off the cobwebs,” head coach Trent Oberg said. “It was a fun and relaxing meet.”

A new rule to the season has coaches and gymnasts alike excited. The Minnesota State High School League approved that up to eight gymnastics can compete in a varsity invitational as long as it is a non-conference and non-qualifying meet.

“The Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association has been working for this over the last few years,” Oberg said. “This will give the coaches an opportunity to have more gymnasts compete on each event and be scored by the same judge during the same meet.”

In conference and qualifying meets, there is still a limit of five gymnasts per event, with one gymnast competing in the all-around. However, with the new rule, coaches must still designate the five gymnasts that the event score can be taken from before that event begins. The top four scores for an event are used to calculate the event score for that team.

Four Tiger gymnasts made their debut: seventh graders Callie Snell, Tasha Koehl, Madelyn Siegel and Olivia Lebrija.

Siegel has performed a stuck beam routine. She scored a 6.2, and Oberg wasn’t sure who was more excited, her or her older sister senior captain Karli Siegel.

“Maddie performed a stuck beam routine and Karli jumped off the floor and nearly tackled her little sister,” Oberg said. “With four new personal best scores set, and two others that were very close, we were pleased with all of the gymnasts and their performances. From here we will continue to improve on our routines, add more gymnasts to the line-up as they are ready, and continue to raise the bar.”

The Tigers next open up the dual season at Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Then Morris/C-A will participated in the Milbank Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.

Morris/C-A Invite

Team scoring - (1) New London-Spicer 132.9 (2) Benson/KMS 130 (3) Detroit Lakes 127.1 (T4) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 118.6 (T4) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 118.6 (6) Big Stone 98

Individual – First place plus Morris/C-A participants

ALL-AROUND — (1) Courtney Henjum, NLS, 35.95… (4) Savannah Aanerud, MCA, 32.65… (6) Kendra Jergenson 32.1… Katie Cannon 26.5

VAULT — (1) Mariah Ahrndt, Ben, 9.0… (T5) Aanerud 8.55 (T6) Jergenson 8.5… Cannon 8.2, Karli Siegel 7.6, Katie Giese 7.5, Shannon Kill 7.3

BARS — (1) Henjum, NLS, 8.6… (T3) Aanerud 7.8… Jergenson 6.9, Reegan Sletten 5.7, Cannon 4, Callie Snell 3.8

BEAM — (1) Alexis Ostlie, DL, 9.15… (5) Jergenson 8.35… Aanerud 7.8, Giese 7, Cannon 6.2, Madelyn Siegel 6.2, Tasha Koehl 5

FLOOR — (1) Henjum, NLS, 9.45… Aanerud 8.5, Jergenson 8.35, Cannon 7.9, Olivia Lebrija 7.2, K. Siegel 6.95, Sophie DeToy 5.8