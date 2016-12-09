MAHACA suffers first dual loss to Falcons

RELATED: Five Tigers place at Jaguar Invite, MAHACA wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

Ethan Lebrija defeated A-C-GC’s Kelvin Andrade-Ponce by fall in 3:25 at 106 pounds.

Dalton Rose won his match at 120 pounds. He defeated Skye Powers by fall in 3:35. He was followed by Ben Travis, who took a forfeit win at 126 pounds.

Jared Rohloff and Chase Metzger both took major decisions over their opponents at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively. Rohloff defeated Levi Lund 12-4, and Metzger took down John Rasmussen 13-5. The Tigers were ahead 26-14 after Metzger’s match, then A-C-GC mounted its comeback, winning the next five of the remaining six matches.

Matt McNeill was the winner at 170 pounds as he pinned Reagan Toedter in 37 seconds.

The Tigers travel to Barrett for the Grant County Invitational hosted by West Central Area on Saturday, Dec. 10. The JV Tigers head to Benson Saturday.

MAHACA will get a chance to recoup next week before heading to the Big Bear Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17 at Cass Lake-Bena.

A-C-GC 44, MAHACA 32

106: Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) over Kelvin Andrade-Ponce (ACGC) (Fall 3:25)

113: Hayden Straumann (ACGC) over Austin Berlinger (MAHACA) (Fall 3:42)

120: Dalton Rose (MAHACA) over Skye Powers (ACGC) (Fall 3:35)

126: Ben Travis (MAHACA) over (ACGC) (For.)

132: Dylan Studemann (ACGC) over Gideon Joos (MAHACA) (Dec 15-11)

138: Aaron Lang (ACGC) over Jacob Boots (MAHACA) (TF 19-2 0:00)

145: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) over Levi Lund (ACGC) (MD 12-4)

152: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) over John Rasmussen (ACGC) (MD 13-5)

160: Shane Whitcomb (ACGC) over Brady Cardwell (MAHACA) (Fall 0:51)

170: Matt McNeil (MAHACA) over Reagan Toedter (ACGC) (Fall 0:37)

182: Cullen Lewis (ACGC) over Unknown (MAHACA) (Fall 3:37)

195: CJ Toedter (ACGC) over Bain Laine (MAHACA) (Fall 0:33)

220: Tanner Berghuis (ACGC) over Gage Wevley (MAHACA) (Fall 5:08)

285: Brodie Maresch (ACGC) over (MAHACA) (For.)