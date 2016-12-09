Tigers take OT win over Lakers in opener

RELATED: Morris/C-A ready to bounce back after graduating star, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Minnewaska carried a 40-32 lead going into the locker rooms for its home opener. Turnovers were a big factor in the first half as the Tigers committed 12, according to head coach Mark Torgerson.

“Minnewaska jumped out to an early lead, and we ended up trailing for much of the game,” Torgerson said. “Midway through the second half, we were able to regroup as an offense and start working with some efficiency.”

The Tiger defense seemed to figure things out in the second half, too, keeping the Lakers to 27 points. Morris/C-A scored 35 of its own to force an extra session in which the Tigers outscored the Lakers 13-7 to earn the win.

The Tigers looked to Lukus Manska and Jacob Zosel for scoring as they finished with 23 and 20 respectively. Manska led the game with three makes from behind-the-arc.

Camden Arndt and Tate Nelson also joined the double-digit scoring club with 13 and 11 each. Tim Travis scored nine as well.

Free throws were key in the contest as they always seem to be against Minnewaska. The Tigers were 33-for-39 at the stripe. Connor Koebernick and Manska both shot 100 percent from the line as Koebernick was four-for-four and Manska was a perfect six-for-six.

Minnewaska also saw four players reach the double-digit scoring mark. Matt Gruber and Dennis VanDyke each scored 13. Jake Peters led the Lakers with 14, and Jackson Johnsrud added 11.

Morris/C-A will take open up the home season against A-C-GC on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Sauk Centre on Friday, Dec. 16 and West Central Area on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Morris/C-A 80, Minnewaska 74

Morris/C-A (1-0)............32 35 13 — 80

Minnewaska (1-1)..........40 27 7 — 74

Morris/C-A

Scoring: Tim Travis 9, Connor Koebernick 4, Tate Nelson 11, Camden Arndt 13, Jacob Zosel 20, Lukus Manska 23 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 2, Zosel 2, Manska 3 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 6, Nelson 6... Assist leader: Zosel 7... Steal leader: Travis 2, Manska 2, Koebernick 2, Nelson 2

Minnewaska

Scoring: Jackson Johnsrud 11, Dennis VanDyke 13, Colin Richards 7, Jack Blevins 5, Ryan Christianson 2, Jaeger Jergenson 4, Matt Gruber 13, Garrett Jensen 5, Jake Peters 14 ... 3-point shots: VanDyke 1, Richards 1, Blevins 1, Gruber 1, Jensen 1, Peters 1 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA