    Tigers reach 4-0 after defeating BOLD

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:29 p.m.
    Liz Dietz swings the ball down to the corner wing during the Case IH Tournament in Benson. Dietz had six points in Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta's fourth straight win, at BOLD on Friday, Dec. 9. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    BOLD's Makenna Steffel scored 26 points, but a balanced Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta attack trumped her big night in a West Central Conference win Friday, Dec. 9 in Olivia. The Tigers outscored BOLD 45-21 in the second half to pull away for a 65-49 win.

    MA/C-A' Malory Anderson and Correy Hickman both scored 13 points and Maddie Carrington hit three three-point shots and finished with 11 points. Riley Decker had eight and Liz Dietz, Jenna Howden and Carly Wohlers all scored six each.

    BOLD's Emily Gass finished with seven points and Makayla Snow had five points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

    The 4-0 Tigers travel to New London-Spicer, also 4-0, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

    Morris/C-A 65, BOLD 49

    Morris/C-A................. 20 45 — 65

    BOLD................. 28 21 — 49

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Scoring: Maddie Carrington 11, Malory Anderson 13, Riley Decker 8, Karly Fehr 2, Liz Dietz 6, Correy Hickman 13, Jenna Howden 6, Carly Wohlers 6 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 3, Decker 2, Anderson 1 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

    BOLD

    Scoring: Emily Gass 7, Abby Sigurdson 2, Morgan Schmitz 4, Makenna Steffel 26, Makayla Snow 5, Brenna Weis 5 ... 3-point shots: Gass 1 ... Rebound leader: Snow 7, Steffel 6, Weis 6 ... Assist leader: Sigurdson 7, Snow 5 ... Steal leader: Sigurdson 6, Snow 5

