Tigers reach 4-0 after defeating BOLD

MA/C-A' Malory Anderson and Correy Hickman both scored 13 points and Maddie Carrington hit three three-point shots and finished with 11 points. Riley Decker had eight and Liz Dietz, Jenna Howden and Carly Wohlers all scored six each.

BOLD's Emily Gass finished with seven points and Makayla Snow had five points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

The 4-0 Tigers travel to New London-Spicer, also 4-0, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Morris/C-A 65, BOLD 49

Morris/C-A................. 20 45 — 65

BOLD................. 28 21 — 49

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 11, Malory Anderson 13, Riley Decker 8, Karly Fehr 2, Liz Dietz 6, Correy Hickman 13, Jenna Howden 6, Carly Wohlers 6 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 3, Decker 2, Anderson 1 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

BOLD

Scoring: Emily Gass 7, Abby Sigurdson 2, Morgan Schmitz 4, Makenna Steffel 26, Makayla Snow 5, Brenna Weis 5 ... 3-point shots: Gass 1 ... Rebound leader: Snow 7, Steffel 6, Weis 6 ... Assist leader: Sigurdson 7, Snow 5 ... Steal leader: Sigurdson 6, Snow 5