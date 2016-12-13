This season begins a tradition for MA/C-A football

RELATED: Turnovers doom Tigers in Class AAA opener, Morris/C-A wins 6AAA title (with video), Morris/C-A athletics

In the Section 6AAA playoffs, Morris/C-A earned that first round bye and continued its winning ways against Litchfield, defeating the Dragons with ease 33-6 back on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Morris. Nerves were high at the Tigers’ first Section 6AAA title game since 2012, but Morris/C-A was up to the challenge as they downed Albany 36-16 on Friday, Nov. 4 to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

The Tigers were matched with a powerful Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton team that was very familiar with the state tournament. The Rebels ended up winning the quarterfinal game 43-20 to end Morris/C-A’s season at 9-2.

The individual highlights and season-end accolades were tremendous as well.

Eight Tigers earned All-District awards for their work in the regular season. Jacob Zosel, Toby Sayles, Ryan Dietz, Denner Dougherty, and Paul Hockert received all-district honors, while Chase Metzger, Jared Rohloff, and Brenden Goulet earned honorable mention status.

Zosel was earned Offensive Back of the Year by the Mid State (Sub 2) District. Metzger was named the Defensive Back of the Year.

Mitchell Dufault, Gage Wevley, Bain Laine, Dylan Gillespie, and Camden Arndt earned All-Section honors for their work during section matchups.

The Tigers held their year-end banquet at the end of November. Zosel earned Offensive Player of the Year. Sayles earned Defensive Player of the Year. Denner Dougherty was named Lineman of the Year. Ryan Bowman was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

“Ryan led the team in special teams tackles this year, he was a key part of almost all special teams units, including being our long snapper on extra points where we had only two bad snaps all year,” head coach Kevin Pope said. “He was also asked to make difficult snaps on our fakes on a regular basis.”

The Tiger award went to Dietz and Metzger. This award is given to young men, who really embody Tiger football and represent the team in an exemplary way both on and off the field, Pope said.

Statistically, Zosel moved into the No. 1 spot of the all-time leading rushers in history of Morris football. He ran for 1,933 yards this season. He also moved into the No. 1 spot for career rushing yards with 3,020 in two seasons.

The senior also moved into the No. 1 spot for average yards per game. This year Zosel averaged 175.7 yards per game, which beat out Trent Wulf’s 131.8 yards from the 2014 season. Zosel had 16 rushing touchdowns on the season, which put him in a tie for second in the history of Morris football.

Sayles made that leaderboard as well, with 14 rushing touchdowns, he sits in fifth. He also moved into the Top 10 all-time in passing touchdowns. He had 14 this season. Arndt was on the receiving end of half of those TDs, which moved him into the top 10 all-time in that category.

As a team, the Tigers allowed an average of 16 points per game, their lowest allowed since Pope has taken over the reins in 2013.

The Tigers graduate 17 seniors, and with that, a good hunk of its productivity from this season, including QB Sayles, RB Zosel, FB Dietz, and WR’s Metzger and Rohloff. That’s just on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers also graduate several linemen and key defensive positions, so there will surely be big holes to fill at the start of the 2017 season.

Returning for the Tigers included WR Arndt as a junior, center Gage Wevley, Connor Koebernick, kickers Dylan Gillespie and Eli Grove, and a host of other young talent that saw some time on the field with the varsity Tigers this season. Pope looks at this past season as a starting point for the potential that is MA/C-A football.

“I’d like to think we’re building to more seasons like this,” Pope concluded.