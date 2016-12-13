Tiger swimming open home season Tuesday

RELATED: Struggles of small numbers turn positive for boys swim team, boys swimming and diving, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers have 18 boys out this year, which is higher than several years past.

“We added a few new boys to the team this year, which is great,” said Anita Nelson, who is entering her fifth year as head coach of the boys team. “I try to recruit kids when I see people, the boys are always trying to get their friends to join, and Mr. Ekren knows who doesn’t do a winter sport, so he’s a good advocate for the program.”

Returning from last year’s squad are seniors Alex Espinoza, Levin Strand, and Mason Nelson. They also return Andrew Messner, Jacob Just, Joe Goulet, and Lee Eystad as juniors and lone sophomore Derek Johnson.

“My expectations are always the same for any season, I want to see the boys work hard, be proud of themselves, achieve goals they set for themselves, and most importantly love the sport they are in and love swimming as much as I do,” Nelson said. “Most don’t know just how amazing this sport is for us and I think one of the most rewarding things about my job is to pass that knowledge and love onto them. This is something they can do for the rest of their lives. We are a small and somewhat inexperienced team, we don’t have the numbers like other teams do that we compete against and we don’t always have the same amount of skill. We will also go into meets with smiles on our faces and ready to improve for ourselves. Winning meets isn’t something we know, I have not won since beginning coaching for the boys team, but having fun and swimming our best is something we have done every meet and we will continue to do that this season.”

Ryan Bowman, a senior, is one of the five newcomers this season, including two new seventh graders in Barron Schneider and Jack Mahoney. Only bringing in two or three from younger grades is always scary in the long run of a program, Nelson said.

“It is fun to have an older team, but it can also be scary when we are only bringing in two or three boys from the younger grades because that isn’t going to keep our team alive in a couple years when all the juniors and seniors graduate,” Nelson said. “We have to keep the numbers coming in for those younger kids in order to build, so I hope to see that those numbers grow more in the next couple of years. We’ll be graduating pretty big groups the next three years.”

The Tigers aren’t really sure who will step up after graduating top sprinter in Owen Ericksen, but coach Nelson is most excited about the relays coming into this season.

“It will be fun to see all the boys step up this year,” Nelson said. “I am most excited for relays. I think we could have a couple good ones.

The Tigers opened up the season Saturday, Dec. 10 at Fergus Falls, now host Montevideo and Perham on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.