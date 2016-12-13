Tigers place three in top three at WCA Invite (with video)

RELATED: MAHACA suffers first dual season loss, MAHACA wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

MAHACA's team score suffered due to missing five weight classes, but they had strong showings nevertheless. Jared Rohloff took second at 145 pounds by going 1-1 while Gideon Joos and Brady Cardwell each finished in third place.

Rohloff’s tournament started with a first round bye. He then defeated Ottertail Central’s James Holen by 7-3 decision to advance to the championship where Rohloff would fall to WCA/A/B-E’s Kaden Spindler by major decision 15-3.

Joos went 2-1 on the day for third place at 138 pounds. He defeated Border West’s Spencer Ellison by 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals, fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Ottertail Central’s Zane Swanson by fall in 1:09, then defeated Ellison, again, this time by fall in 1:33 to claim third place.

Cardwell had a similar path to Joos, but needed an extra win to claim the third place spot, going 3-1 on the day in the 160-pound bracket. Cardwell started out the tournament with a pin over Fergus Falls’ Spencer Sikkink in 3:51. In the semis, Cardwell was pinned by eventual champion Keaton Long from WCA/A/B-E to fall into the consolation bracket where he pinned Ottertail Central’s Micheal Fielding in 3:49 and took a 9-7 decision over Sikkink to claim third place.

The Tigers get back on the mat at the Big Bear Invitational Tournament in Cass Lake-Bena this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.

Grant County Invitational

Team scoring

(1) West Central Area 246.5 (2) Ottertail Central 186.5 (3) Alexandria 184.5 (4) United 156 (5) LPGE/Browerville 121 (6) MAHACA 101 (7) Fergus Falls 67 (8) Border West 48 (9) Pelican Rapids 30

How MAHACA fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Ethan Lebrija 2-2, fourth place ... 113: NA ... 120: Dalton Rose 2-2, fourth place ... 126: Ben Travis 0-3, sixth place ... 132: NA ... 138: Gideon Joos 2-1, third place ... 145: Jared Rohloff 1-1, second place ... 152: NA ... 160: Brady Cardwell 3-1, third place ... 170: Matt McNeil 2-2, fourth place ... 182: Bain Laine 0-3, sixth place ... 195: NA ... 220: Gage Wevely 1-2, fourth place ... 285: NA