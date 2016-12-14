Wildcats spoil Morris/C-A's undefeated streak

RELATED: Tigers reach 4-0 after defeating BOLD, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Wildcats started the game with a swarming defense and strong passing that led to a string of easy buckets in the first half. Junior point guard Shea Oman was at her best early on, grabbing six steals and six assists in the opening frame alone.

"We shot well and played great defense," said Wildcat head coach Mike Dreier. "It was a great way to start the game.'

The two teams went into the locker rooms with the Wildcats leading 39-10 and, though it was closer in the second half, the Tigers couldn't mount a comeback.

Oman finished the game with 18 points, a game-high. She also recorded eight assists and eight steals before the night was through.

Kabrie Weber had her shooting stroke going as well, bringing in 14 points for the Wildcats.

Erin Tebben waged battle with Ashley and Nicole Solvie in the paint and Tebben emerged as the game's leader with nine boards. Nicole Solvie pulled in six and Ashley had five.

The Tigers host West Central Area on Saturday, Dec. 17. Junior varsity and C squads play at 1 p.m., and varsity tips off at 2:30 p.m. Next week, Morris/C-A travels to Osakis on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for its final game of 2016.

NL-Spicer 67, Morris/C-A 29

Morris/C-A (4-1) ................. 10 19 — 29

NL-Spicer (5-0).................... 39 28 — 67

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Correy Hickman 13, Mallory Anderson 4, Jenna Howden 2, Nicole Solvie 4, Ashley Solvie 4, Carly Wohlers 2 ... 3-point shots: Hickman 1 ... Rebound leader: Nicole Solvie 6, Ashley Solvie 5 ... Assist leader: Hickman 4 ... Steal leader: Anderson 3

New London-Spicer

Scoring: Sam Johnson 2, Shea Oman 18, Brooke Beuning 4, Mackenzie Rich 2, Emma Hanson 4, Payton Mages 4, Kabrie Weber 14, Erin Tebben 6, Michelle Johnson 2, Morgan Swenson 11 ... 3-point shots: Oman 3, Weber 2 ... Rebound leader: Tebben 9 ... Assist leader: Oman 8, Weber 4, Beuning 4 ... Steal leader: Oman 8