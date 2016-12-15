Tigers earn second straight OT win (with video)

RELATED: Tigers take OT win over Lakers, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Morris/C-A led at the half, 40-34. It was MA/C-A’s biggest lead of the half as the Tigers struggled early, trailing by as much as six at 12-6 around the 13-minute mark. Their first lead came at the six-minute mark after a Jacob Zosel lay in gave Morris/C-A a 29-28 lead that the Tigers never relinquished for the remainder of the half.

Jaret Johnson had a standout first half, leading all scorers with 13 first half points. Tate Nelson also hit back-to-back three’s, which aided the Tigers in their first half comeback.

“Tate has played very well on both ends of the floor in both games,” head coach Mark Torgerson said. “His defense and rebounding have been outstanding.”

The second half saw both offenses slowing down. When either team held a lead, it was very slim. A-C-GC went on an 10-3 run to lock the game at 54-54 at the 8:27 mark, and it would go back and forth for the duration of the regulation half. Lukus Manska had a last chance game-winning three for Morris/C-A, but it didn’t fall, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra session, Morris/C-A quickly took the lead and never let up, taking the win 80-74. The Tigers were sparked by seven OT points by Camden Arndt.

“Camden has amazing talent and has worked so hard to get to this level of play as a sophomore,” Torgerson said. “He played like a veteran in the OT session.”

Johnson led the Tigers scoring with a team high 21 points on perfect 10-for-10 shooting. Zosel added 17, Arndt 14, Nelson 11, and Tim Travis 10. Arndt and Denner Dougherty grabbed a team high seven rebounds each. Nelson, Arndt and Zosel also dished out six assists apiece.

“Jaret was held scoreless in our first game against Minnewaska, but it was his first ever varsity game,” Torgerson said. “The fact that he scored 21 points and went 10 -10 from the field shows why we are excited to have him on the varsity squad. Connor Koebernick has also played well for us off the bench, which really gives us some depth as well as some different options in our offense and defense.”

The Tigers continued their homestand against Sauk Centre on Friday, Dec. 16. Next, they host West Central Area on Saturday, Dec. 17. Junior varsity and C squads both play at 1 p.m., and varsity is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m.

Morris/C-A 80, A-C-GC 74

A-C-GC (3-2)................. 34 33 7 — 74

Morris/CA (2-0)................. 40 27 13 — 80

A-C-GC

Scoring: Erik Belgum 11, Payton Kinzler 15, Brednan Hedtke 2, Ryan Amdahl 4, Jaren Kaddatz 9, Adam Johnson 7, Gabe Eisenbacher 26 ... 3-point shots: Kinzler 3 ... Rebound leader: Johnson 9, Eisenbacher 5 ... Assist leader: Kaddatz 8, Hedtke 6 ... Steal leader: Johnson 4, Kaddatz 3

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Tim Travis 10, Connor Koebernick 3, Tate Nelson 11, Camden Arndt 14, Jacob Zosel 17, Lukus Manska 4, Jaret Johnson 21 ... 3-point shots: Koebernick 1, Nelson 2, Arndt 1, Zosel 1, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 7, Denner Dougherty 7, Johnson 6 ... Assist leader: Nelson 6, Arndt 6, Zosel 6 ... Steal leader: Travis 3, Manska 3