Tigers open season at Fergus Falls

Top finishers for the Tigers were Andrew Messner, Ryan Dingman, and Levin Strand. All three placed in the top 10.

Messner had two top 10 finishes, one in the 100 butterfly and one in the 100 IM. In the butterfly, he took eighth in 1:27.29. In the 100 IM, he finished tenth in 1:17.97.

Dingman took eighth in the 50 breaststroke in 45.43. Strand took ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.56.

The Tigers hosted Perham and Montevideo on Tuesday, and now host Melrose / Sauk Centre next Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Fergus Falls Invitational

Team scoring – (1) Fergus Falls 526 (2) Park Rapids 476 (3) Detroit Lakes 408 (4) Thief River Falls 133 (5) Perham 100 (6) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 42

Individual events – Morris/C-A participants only

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (12) Morris/C-A (Lee Eystad, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, Mason Nelson) 2:14.42

200 FREE – (13) Mason Dougherty 2:55.93

100 IM – (10) Messner 1:17.97

50 FREE – (21) Christopher Just 28.92… (27) Nelson 30.33 (28) Eystad 30.56

100 FLY – (8) Messner 1:27.29

100 FREE – (11) Just 1:05.27… (18) Nelson 1:14.34 (19) Dougherty 1:16.36

200 FREE RELAY – (11) Morris/C-A (Just, Messner, Dougherty, Nelson) 1:56.40 (12) Morris/C-A (Solomon Johnson, Eystad, Ryan Bowman, and Ryan Dingman) 2:07.15

50 BACK – (16) Barron Schneider 54.83

50 BREAST – (8) Dingman 45.43

100 BREAST – (9) Strand 1:23.56… (17) Johnson 1:43.81