Six take first at hosted triangular

RELATED: Tigers open season at Fergus Falls, prep boys swimming and diving, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers had six first place finishes between the junior varsity and varsity meets. Christopher Just had two, and Derek Johnson, Solomon Johnson, Joseph Goulet, and Levin Strand each had one.

Just took first in the 50 freestyle junior varsity race, clocking a 28.25. He also took first in the JV 100 free race with a time of 1:05.24.

Both Derek and Solomon Johnson took first in diving events. Derek Johnson was the lone JV diver and finished with 45.56 points. Solomon Johnson beat out Montevideo diver to claim first at the varsity level. He finished with 108.45 points.

Goulet took first in the JV 50-yard breaststroke. He clocked a 40.54 in the event.

Strand had a first place finish in the varsity 100-yard breaststroke. The senior beat out Montevideo’s Chase Korte by just over a second, clocking a 1:19.44 in the event.

The Tigers next meet is hosting Melrose / Sauk Centre next Tuesday, Dec. 20. It will be their final meet of the 2016 season.

Individual events – Morris/C-A participants only

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (4) Morris/C-A (Lee Eystad, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, Mason Nelson) 2:47.97

200 FREE – (5) Mason Dougherty 2:47.97

200 IM – (4) Messner 3:01.28

50 FREE JV – (1) Christopher Just 28.25 (2) Eystad 29.7

50 FREE V – (4) Ryan Bowman 28.41 (5) Nelson 28.56

DIVING JV – (1) Derek Johnson 45.56

DIVING V – (1) Solomon Johnson 108.45

100 FLY – (3) Messner 1:29.66

100 FREE JV – (1) Just 1:05.24… (4) Eystad 1:12.46

100 FREE V – (5) Nelson 1:10.17 (6) Dougherty 1:12.97

200 FREE RELAY – (4) Morris/C-A (Just, Messner, Nelson, Bowman) 1:58.07 (5) Morris/C-A (Eystad, Dougherty, S. Johnson, D. Johnson) 2:10.24

50 BACK JV – (4) Barron Schneider 54.76… (6) Jack Mahoney 1:12.54

50 BREAST JV – (1) Joseph Goulet 40.54… (3) Dingman 48.01

100 BREAST V – (1) Levin Strand 1:19.44… (7) S. Johnson 1:45.50

400 FREE RELAY – (4) Morris/C-A (Just, S. Johnson, D. Johnson, Dougherty) 4:56.07