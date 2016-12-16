Zosel named to MN Vikings All-State team

RELATED: This season begins a tradition for MA/C-A football (with video), prep football, Morris/C-A athletics

Zosel was second in the state rushing for 1,496 yards, third with 187.0 yards per game average, and tied for 27th with 14 touchdowns this past season for a Tigers squad that went 9-2 and won the section 6AAA championship.

The 2016 team consists of 31 of the best prep players throughout the state as selected by a committee of Minnesota high school football coaches.

In addition to the 31 senior players selected, Charles Adams of Minneapolis North has been named the 2016 Coach of the Year and Wade Sullivan of Lakeville North was selected as 2016 Mr. Football.

The All-State Team will be recognized during halftime of Sunday’s game versus Indianapolis, and Sullivan will serve as the Honorary Captain.

Full roster

Key: Player, position, school (Class)

Blaise Andries, DT, Marshall (4A)

Chris Backes, QB, St. Cloud Tech (5A)

Christophor Bain, LB, Grand Meadow (9-man)

Nico Bolden, FS, Woodbury (6A)

Brock Boltmann, QB, Edina (6A)

Noah Carlson, RB, Rushford Peterson (1A)

Griffin Chase, WR, Nevis (9-man)

Isaiah Cherrier, RB, Mound Westonka (4A)

Jack Conzemius, DE, Becker (4A)

Brad Davison, QB, Maple Grove (6A)

Mitchell Fulton, RB, Wabasso (1A)

Sam Gibas, RB, Elk River (5A)

Noah Gindorff, LB, Crosby-Ironton (2A)

Thomas Hennessy, G, Lewiston-Altura (2A)

Ridge Hunstad, RB, Pillager (2A)

Jamire Jackson, LB, Minneapolis North (1A)

Reese Jansen, QB, Eden Valley-Watkins (2A)

Jackson Martens, RB, Burnsville (6A)

Zach Ojile, QB, Spring Lake Park (5A)

Ezekiel Ott, DE, Caledonia (2A)

Alex Riley, S, Zimmerman (4A)

Jaran Roste, QB, Alexandria (5A)

Eric Rousemiller, OL, Lakeville South (6A)

Axel Ruschmeyer, OL, Holy Family (3A)

Justin Schultz, RB, Waconia (5A)

Jacob Stanislawski, DL, Winona (4A)

Wade Sullivan, RB, Lakeville North (6A)

C.J. Terry, RB, Mankato West (5A)

Tanner Teige, RB, Big Lake (4A)

Eli Weber, WR, Dawson-Boyd (1A)

Jacob Zosel, RB, Morris/Chokio-Alberta (3A)