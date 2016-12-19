Tigers score at Big Bear

RELATED: Tigers place three in top three at WCA Invite (with video), prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers were led by Matt McNeill, who finished the tournament 3-2 at 170 pounds, collecting nine team points.

McNeill’s tournament started with a major decision (14-6) win over Mora’s Danny Schroeder in the opening round. He then dropped to the consolation bracket after being pinned by D-G-F’s Brady Brown in 34 seconds.

In the consolation, McNeill pinned Kyle Miller of Thief River Falls in 4:03 before Sean Lundeen of Detroit Lakes ended his tournament by taking a major decision (11-3) over McNeill in the fourth consolation round.

Jared Rohloff and Brady Cardwell both added five team points each, both going 2-2 in the tournament at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively.

Rohloff took a 9-7 decision over Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway’s Justin Bruss in the opening round. Then after falling in the second round, Rohloff pinned Bemidji’s Colton Hinrichs in 4:24 for his second win of the tournament.

Cardwell had an identical path to Rohloff, winning in the first round, falling in the second, and winning his first consolation match. He pinned Virginia’s Carter Crandall in 1:53 in the opening round. In the consolation round, he took a 11-9 decision over Bemidji’s Corey McCallister for his second win.

The Tigers travel to Benson on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a duel, then travel back to Benson next Friday, Dec. 30 for an invitational tournament at 11 a.m.

Big Bear Invite

How MAHACA fared…

106: Ethan Lebrija 0-2; 113: Open; 120: Dalton Rose 0-2; 126: Ben Travis 0-2; 132: Gideon Joos 1-2; 138: Open; 145: Jared Rohloff 2-2; 152: Chase Metzger 2-2; 160: Brady Cardwell 2-2; 170: Matt McNeill 3-2; 182: Dakota Luepke 1-2; 195: Bain Laine 1-2; 220: Gage Wevley 1-2; 285: Open