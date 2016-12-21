Silverstreaks edge Tiger girls

RELATED: Wildcats too much for Morris/C-A, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Ashley Solve led the Tigers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Correy Hickman added 16 points. She also dished out five assists and collected five steals, which were both team highs. Maddie Carrington hit two three’s on her way to 10 points.

The loss closed out the 2016 portion of the Tigers’ season at 4-2. Morris/C-A will open the 2017 season at Montevideo on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and at Minnewaska on Friday, Jan. 6.

Osakis 58, Morris/CA 55

Morris/C-A...........23 32 – 55

Osakis..................29 29 – 58

Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Ashley Solvie 19, Maddie Carrington 10, Malory Anderson 2, Correy Hickman 16, Jenna Howden 4, Nicole Solvie 4… 3-point shots: Carrington 2, Hickman 1… Rebound leaders: A. Solvie 9… Assist leader: Hickman 5… Steal leader: Hickman 5

Osakis

No stats reported