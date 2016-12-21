Morris/C-A downs NLS, improves to 3-0

RELATED: Tigers earn second straight OT win (with video), prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers held a 32-19 halftime lead, but they wouldn’t just cruise to victory. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 41 - 37 in the second half, including getting within five points late in the game, but the Tigers made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

The Tiger bench was a key in the win, outscoring the Wildcat bench 27 -10 in the contest. Balanced scoring was another key with three Tigers finishing with 13 points each.

Camden Arndt, Jaret Johnson, and Jacob Zosel all put up 13 points, while Lukus Manska (9), Connor Koebernick (8), Tate Nelson (7), and Tim Travis (6) also contributed.

It was that balance that provided a cushion down the stretch despite a hawking Wildcat defense that forced several Tiger turnovers in the second half. Morris/C-A had 18 total turnovers in the game, which was too many, said head coach Mark Torgerson.

“We have to learn to take better care of the ball down the stretch against some pressure,” Torgerson said. “The bench scoring continues to be a real asset in these games. Losing the two games over the weekend with Sauk Centre and West Central was not good timing, so to beat a scrappy New London- Spicer team was a good sign going into the holidays.”

The Tigers travel to the Perham tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28. The four-team tournament includes host Perham, who was a preseason top 10 team, and Spring Grove and Heritage Christian Academy, which are both highly ranked Class A schools. It will be a tough two games regardless, Torgerson said.

Morris Area/CA 69, New London-Spicer 60

New London-Spicer................. 19 41 — 60

Morris Area/CA....................... 32 37 — 69

New London-Spicer

Scoring: Brandon Adelman 13, Jake Schmidt 5, Eli Kilpatrick 2, Ander Arnold 5, Hunter Sjoberg 11, Jackson Ness 6, Mitchell Halverson 15, Jonathan Kaelke 3 ... 3-point shots: NA ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Tim Travis 6, Connor Koebernick 8, Tate Nelson 7, Camden Arndt 13, Jacob Zosel 13, Lukus Manska 9, Jaret Johnson 13 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 1, Arndt 1, Zosel 1, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Johnson 9, Manska 8, Arndt 7 ... Assist leader: Arndt 3, Zosel 3