Tigers win hosted triangular

Savannah Aanerud, Kendra Jergenson, and Katie Cannon took first, second, and third in all around competition, respectively. Aanerud took second on the vault, first on the bars, tied for third on the beam, and took first on the floor. Jergenson took third on the vault, third on the bars, first on the beam and fourth on the floor. Cannon took first on the vault, fourth on the beam and third on the floor.

Noel Schieler and Reegan Sletten closed out the top five on the bars with fourth and fifth place finishes, respectively. Kate Giese took second on the beam and tied for fifth on the floor. Karli Siegel tied for third on the beam and tied for fifth on the floor as well.

Jergenson, Giese, and Siegel all performed stuck beam routines. It was Jergenson’s third meet in a row with stuck beam routines.

Overall, the varsity Tigers had one new personal best score set and one tie. It led to three new varsity event totals and a new season high varsity team total.

The JV Tigers defeated a short-rostered Big Stone Lake Area JV with 92.9 points. Olivia Lebrija took first place in all around competition. Callie Snell finished second, and Maddie Siegel took third.

Lebrija took first on the vault, third on bars, first on beam, and first on the floor. Snell took fourth on the vault, first on bars, third on beam, and fifth on floor. Siegel had a second place beam routine.

Shannon Kill (2nd), Julia Gocha (3rd), and Sara Hoffman (5th) rounded out the top five on vault. On bars, Gocha (2nd) and Hoffman (5th) added top five finishes. Hoffmann also had a second place finish on the floor.

Abigail Malek took fifth on the beam. Kirsten Scheldorf took third on the floor. Nicole Gillespie took fourth on the floor.

Overall, the JV had 12 new personal best scores set, which led to two new season high event totals.

The triangular was the last competition the Tigers will see in the 2016 season. They will open up 2017 hosting Melrose on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.