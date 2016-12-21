Weather Forecast

Close

    Tigers host Fusion

    By Brooke Kern on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:51 a.m.
    Levin Strand swims the breaststroke during the Tiger triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Morris. Strand took second in the 100-yard breaststroke event against Melrose/Sauk Centre Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta Tiger boys swimming and diving team hosted Melrose / Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Morris. Melrose / Sauk Centre took the win, taking the top two in each event except two.

    RELATED: Six first at hosted triangular, boys swimming and diving, Morris/C-A athletics

    Mason Nelson took first in the 50 freestyle. He clocked a 24.03 in the varsity race, which was 1.5 seconds better than second place finishing Dylan Fleischhacker of Melrose / Sauk Centre.

    Levin Strand took a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke. The senior clocked a 1:20.51 in the race.

    Andrew Messner finished in third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:38.8.

    The Tigers closed out the 2016 portion of their season with this meet and now travel to Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to open up the 2017 season.

    Melrose/Sauk Centre

    Morris/C-A Varsity participants only

    50 FREE – (1) Mason Nelson 24.03… (5) Ryan Bowman 27.58 (6) Dalton Dierks 28.64

    100 FREE – (4) Christopher Just 1:07.70 (5) Nelson 1:12.43 (6) Lee Eystad 1:23.8

    200 FREE – (4) Joseph Goulet 2:45.07 (5) Mason Dougherty 2:48.16

    500 FREE – (4) Goulet 7:33.45

    100 BREAST – (2) Levin Strand 1:20.51… (5) Dierks 1:35.42

    100 FLY – (3) Andrew Messner 1:38.8

    200 IM – (4) Messner 3:30.3

    200 FREE RELAY – (3) Morris/C-A (Dierks, Messner, Nelson, Bowman) 1:58.23 (4) Morris/C-A (Solomon Johnson, Eystad, Dougherty, Just) 2:05.96

    200 MEDLEY RELAY – (4) Morris/C-A (Dierks, Strand, Messner, Bowman) 2:08.05

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepBoys swimming and divingMorris/Chokio-Alberta
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement