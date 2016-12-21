Tigers host Fusion

RELATED: Six first at hosted triangular, boys swimming and diving, Morris/C-A athletics

Mason Nelson took first in the 50 freestyle. He clocked a 24.03 in the varsity race, which was 1.5 seconds better than second place finishing Dylan Fleischhacker of Melrose / Sauk Centre.

Levin Strand took a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke. The senior clocked a 1:20.51 in the race.

Andrew Messner finished in third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:38.8.

The Tigers closed out the 2016 portion of their season with this meet and now travel to Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to open up the 2017 season.

Melrose/Sauk Centre

Morris/C-A Varsity participants only

50 FREE – (1) Mason Nelson 24.03… (5) Ryan Bowman 27.58 (6) Dalton Dierks 28.64

100 FREE – (4) Christopher Just 1:07.70 (5) Nelson 1:12.43 (6) Lee Eystad 1:23.8

200 FREE – (4) Joseph Goulet 2:45.07 (5) Mason Dougherty 2:48.16

500 FREE – (4) Goulet 7:33.45

100 BREAST – (2) Levin Strand 1:20.51… (5) Dierks 1:35.42

100 FLY – (3) Andrew Messner 1:38.8

200 IM – (4) Messner 3:30.3

200 FREE RELAY – (3) Morris/C-A (Dierks, Messner, Nelson, Bowman) 1:58.23 (4) Morris/C-A (Solomon Johnson, Eystad, Dougherty, Just) 2:05.96

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (4) Morris/C-A (Dierks, Strand, Messner, Bowman) 2:08.05