MAHACA falls in close duel to Braves

The Tigers got on top quick with a pin at 106 and a decision at 113. Jed Feuchtenberger pinned Blake Nagler in 1:22 during the 106 pound match. He was followed by an Ethan Lebrija 11-8 decision over Mike Nagler to boost MAHACA ahead 9-0.

Benson worked its way back into the match, pinning the next three of four weights. The Braves had pins at 120, 132, and 138 to go ahead 18-12.

MAHACA didn’t go away quietly as a pin and major decision gave the Tigers slight lead at 26-24 after the 170 pound match. Brady Cardwell pinned Aaron Zosel in 1:40 in the 160-pound match. Matt McNeill followed it up with a 12-4 major decision victory over Dan Lenarz at 170 pounds.

The lead grew by one at 32-29 as Benson took a major decision at 182, and MAHACA had a forfeit win at 195. The lead was erased by Benson’s Grant Evenson at 220 pounds. He pinned MAHACA’s Cael Eystad in 27 seconds to secure the win. MAHACA forfeited the 285-pound heavyweight match.

The Tigers now participate in the Benson invitational on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. to close out 2016. MAHACA opens up 2017 with a duel at Sauk Centre/Melrose on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Benson 40, MAHACA 32

106: Jed Feuchtenberger, M, pin Blake Nagler 1:22

113: Ethan Lebrija, M, dec Mike Nagler 11-8

120: Hunter Mondor, B, pin Dalton Rose 1:00

126: Ben Travis, dec. Austin Whitcup 5-4

132: Chase Young, B, pin Jacob Boots 1:45

138: Adam Zosel, B, pin Gideon Joos :45

145: Jared Rohloff, M, majdec Dylan Stewart

152: Jared Knutson, B, pin Chase Metzger 1:52

160: Brady Cardwell, M, pin Aaron Zosel 1:40

170: Matt McNeill, M, majdec Dan Lenarz 12-4

182: Alex Wrobleski, B, majdec Dakota Luepke 13-4

195: Tristin Raths, M, won by forfeit

220: Grant Evenson, B, pin Cael Eystad :27

285: Ross Grussing, B, won by forfeit