Tigers winless at Grand8 Holiday Classic

Perham 52, Morris/C-A 48

The Tigers opened the Grand8 Holiday Classic against the host team Perham on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Yellowjackets held a 25-21 lead at halftime and that lead stuck as Perham came away with a win 52-48.

It was a game that featured several big runs by both teams. The Yellowjackets opened with an 18-6 run, and the Tigers countered it with a 15-0 run themselves in the first half.

However, the game-turning run came in the second half from the Yellowjackets. Perham used a 12-4 run, taking a nine-point lead midway through the second half. Morris/C-A continued to close the gap, but could only pull within two points for its first loss of the year.

Camden Arndt and Jacob Zosel led the Tigers in scoring with 13 and 11 points respectively. Arndt pulled down a team high eight rebounds, and Zosel dished out a team high six assists.

Morris/C-A…………...21 27 – 48

Perham……………....25 27 – 52

Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Kyle Staebler 1, Camden Arndt 13, Jacob Zosel 11, Tim Travis 7, Lukus Manska 4, Denner Dougherty 2, Connor Koebernick 5, Jaret Johnson 5… 3-point made: Arndt 1, Zosel 1, Manska 1, Koebernick 1, Johnson 1… Rebound leader: Arndt 8… Assist leader: Zosel 6… Steal leader: Koebernick 2, Travis 2

Perham

Scoring: Aaron Solberg 12, Reid Moser 6, Jenson Beachy 25, Josh Jeziorski 6, John LaFond 1, Logan Richter 2… 3-point made: Beachy 3, Jeziorski 2… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA

Spring Grove 70, Morris/C-A 49

In the third place game of the Grand8 Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Perham, Morris/C-A took on Spring Grove, who is ranked 20th in the most recent Minnesota Scores QRF rankings. The Tigers hung with the Lions in the first half, but Spring Grove outscored Morris/C-A by 16 in the second half to win 70-49.

Camden Arndt, Jacob Zosel and Lukus Manska finished the game in double digit scoring. Arndt led the way with 13, Zosel added 11, and Manska had 10, including two three’s. Zosel also dished out six assists. Kyle Staebler had a team high six rebounds to go with his seven points.

With the two losses, the Tigers dropped from second in the Minnesota Scores QRF rankings to 31st. The Tigers sit atop the Section 3AA-North standings with a 3-0 record. Morris/C-A is second in Section 3AA as a whole behind Pipestone, which sits at No. 30 in the QRF rankings.

The Tigers host three games to open up the 2017 season: the BOLD Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 5, Sisseton on Friday, Jan. 6, then Melrose on Tuesday, Jan. 10. BOLD sits at 4-3 overall with a 1-1 West Central Conference record, defeating Benson 77-69 and falling to Melrose 74-50.

Melrose is 7-0 on the year and 2-0 in the conference. Notably, the Dutchmen faced top QRF ranked St. Cloud Cathedral to close out 2016 in a battle of the undefeated teams during the holiday tournament hosted by Cathedral.

Spring Grove…………….33 37 – 70

Morris/C-A……………….28 21 – 49

Spring Grove

No stats reported

Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Tate Nelson 3, Kyle Staebler 7, Camden Arndt 13, Jacob Zosel 11, Lukus Manska 10, Connor Koebernick 5… 3-point made: Manska 2, Nelson 1, Arndt 1, Zosel 1, Koebernick 1… Rebound leader: Staebler 6… Assist leader: Zosel 6… Steal leader: Koebernick 1, Nelson 1, Taylor Carrington 1