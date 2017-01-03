Three firsts for MAHACA at Benson Invite

RELATED: MAHACA falls in close duel, MAHACA wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

Ethan Lebrija, Dalton Rose, and Jared Rohloff were the Tigers’ first place finishers. All three went 3-0 on the day.

Lebrija started out the 106-pound tournament with a pin over Quad County’s Jaiden Jimenez in 2:38. In the semifinals, he pinned Ayden Horner of TMB/WWG in 2:22 to advance to the title match where he took a major decision (12-2) over Minnewaska’s Jackson Stadsvold.

Rose’s 113-pound tournament began with a pin over Benson’s Mike Nagler in 1:59. He then took a major decision (8-0) over Parker Viessman of Canby. In the championship match, he pinned Quad County’s David Hidalgo in 1:24 to claim the 113-pound title.

Rohloff started out the 138-pound tournament with a major decision (11-1) over Benson’s Dylan Stewart. He then took a 5-1 decision over Payton Viessman of Canby to advance to the championship where he pinned Anthony Axford of TMB/WWG in 4:31 to claim the title.

Chase Metzger, Brady Cardwell, and Matt McNeill closed out 2016 with third place finishes at the Benson Invite.

Metzger went 3-1 during the 145-pound tournament to take third place. He started the tournament with a pin over James Conroy of Border West in 1:47. In the semifinals, he lost to Ortonville’s Ben Eustice by 11-6 decision for his lone loss on the day. In the consolation, Metzger defeated Alex Full of Canby by fall in 2:42 and took an 8-7 decision over TMB/WWG’s Jake Byrne to earn third place.

Cardwell wrestled at 152 pounds on Friday, going 4-1 for his third place finish. His lone loss came in the quarterfinals to TMB/WWG’s Trevor Eisfeld, who ended up finishing in second place. Cardwell won four straight in the consolation bracket to claim the third place title. He defeated Austin Johnson of Crosby-Ironton by fall in 1:30, Noah Steffen of Canby by fall in 0:20, Jared Knutson of Benson via default, and Cole Hatch of Quad County by fall in 1:38.

McNeill’s tournament started with a win over Stephen Countryman of Quad County. The junior defeated Countryman via major decision by a score of 20-12. McNeill then fell by 8-7 decision to Jace Paplow of TMB/WWG. In the consolation bracket, he defeated teammate Dakota Luepke by default and Countryman, again, this time by 14-8 decision to claim the 170-pound third place title.

Luepke took fifth at 170 pounds, defeating Noah Scott of Canby by default. He went 2-2 on the day.

Gerardo “Eddie” Villela, Jacob Boots, and Christian Dodds also participated at the Benson Invitational for MAHACA.

The junior high team travels to Rocori on Saturday, Jan. 7, then travel to Yellow Medicine East on Monday, Jan. 9. The MAHACA varsity is back on the mat at Ortonville for a quadrangular on Tuesday, Jan. 10, then travel to Paynesville for an invitational tournament on Friday, Jan. 13.

Benson Invite

Team scoring – (1) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton / Westbrook-Walnut Grove 202.5 (2) Canby 192.5 (3) Quad County 167 (4) Morris Area / Hancock / Chokio-Alberta 134 (5) Ortonville 120 (6) Crosby-Ironton 119 (6) Minnewaska 119 (8) Benson 109.5 (9) Fergus Falls 65 (10) Border West 61

How MAHACA fared…

106: Ethan Lebrija 3-0, 1st; 113: Dalton Rose 3-0, 1st; 126: Gerardo Villela 1-2, DNP; 132: Jacob Boots 0-2, DNP; 138: Jared Rohloff 3-0, 1st; 145: Chase Metzger 3-1, 3rd; 152: Brady Cardwell 4-1, 3rd; 160: Christian Dodds 0-2, DNP; 170: Dakota Luepke 2-2, 5th; 170: Matt McNeill 3-1, 3rd