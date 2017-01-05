Tigers down Montevideo in OT

The Tigers opened with a 35-26 lead in the first half, but the Thunder Hawks tied it at 55 through regulation. Morris/C-A won the extra session 10-6.

Ashley Solvie scored 20 points and added 12 rebounds to dominate the post spot for the Tigers. Montevideo's Abby Olson was the game's leading-scorer, though, with 25 points. She also tacked on seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Riley Decker (13) and Maddie Carrington (12) also finished in double figure scoring for Morris/C-A. Correy Hickman dishes out a game high 10 assists and collected six steals for the Tigers.

The Tigers travel to Minnewaska on Friday, Jan. 6 before hosting ACGC Monday, Jan. 9, Melrose Thursday, Jan. 12, and Sauk Centre on Friday, Jan. 13.

Morris 65, Montevideo 61 OT

Morris/C-A................. 35 20 10 — 65

Montevideo................. 26 29 6 — 61

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 12, Mallory Anderson 2, Riley Decker 13, Corey Hickman 8, Jenna Howden 4, Nicole Solvie 6, Ashley Solvie 20... 3-point shots: Carrington 2, Decker 2 ... Rebound leader: A Solvie 12, N Solvie 7, Hickman 6 ... Assist leader: Hickman 10, A Solvie 4, Carrington 4 ... Steal leader: Hickman 6, Anderson 4

Montevideo

Scoring: Molly Reeves 10, Abby Olson 25, Sarah Sulflow 4, Kaylee Glomstad 8, Ashley McKee 9, Alex Wolner 1, Kamren Saue 4 ... 3-point shots: none ... Rebound leader: McKee 9, Olson 7, Sulflow 7 ... Assist leader: Reeves 3, Olson 3 ... Steal leader: Olson 5, McKee 3