Tiger comeback falls short against BOLD

Mason Mages scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers including one with less than a minute to go to seal the deal against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.

Thomas Meyer's was the game's leading-scorer. He finished with 21 points for the Warriors.

The Tigers put in a valiant comeback, tying the game at 61 with two minutes to go in the game.

Jacob Zosel did plenty of the team's heavy-lifting, scoring 15 points. Tim Travis added 14, and Camden Arndt had 10 with seven rebounds.

Tate Nelson seemed to be the hustler that started the second half comeback. He supplied nine points, team high eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the Tiger loss.

The Tigers continue their homestand against Sisseton on Friday, Jan. 6. Next week, Morris/C-A hosts Melrose on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for a battle against the top West Central Conference team. Melrose comes into the matchup undefeated at 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference as of Friday morning. The Tigers sit at 3-3 overall with a 2-1 conference record.

The Tigers close out the week at Benson on Friday, Jan. 13 before hosting Pelican Rapids for an afternoon game on Saturday, Jan. 14.

BOLD 68, Morris/C-A 63

Morris/C-A................. 27 36 — 63

BOLD................. 37 31 — 68

Morris/C-A

Scoring: Tim Travis 14, Connor Koebernick 7, Tate Nelson 9, Kyle Staebler 4, Camden Arndt 10, Jacob Zosel 15, Lukus Manska 4 ... 3-point shots: Travis 1, Nelson 1, Arndt 1, Zosel 2, Manska 1 ... Rebound leader: Nelson 8, Arndt 7 ... Assist leader: Nelson 5 ... Steal leader: Nelson 3

BOLD

Scoring: Gavin Vosika 10, Devin Gluesing 2, Thomas Meyers 21, Ryan Snow 6, Mason Mages 18, Logan Dahlk 11 ... 3-point shots: Mages 4, Meyers 1 ... Rebound leader: Dahlk 8, Vosika 6 ... Assist leader: Vosika 4 ... Steal leader: Vosika 3