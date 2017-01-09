Weather Forecast

    Sisseton tops Tigers

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:34 p.m.
    Tim Travis eyes up the ball during a recent home game. In the loss to Sisseton on Friday, Jan. 6, Travis scored a team high 10 points. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta Tigers were outplayed in both halves against Sisseton on Friday, Jan. 6 in Morris. Sisseton held a 10-point at halftime, then doubled it to win 60-40.

    Tim Travis scored a team high 10 points for the Tigers. He had two three’s in the loss.

    Jaret Johnson added nine and Jacob Zosel finished with eight. Zosel also dished out three assists.

    Tate Nelson, Camden Arndt, and Travis pulled down four rebounds each. Nelson added two steals.

    The Tigers host Melrose on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

    Sisseton 60, Morris/C-A 40

    Friday, Jan. 6

    Sisseton…………….27 33 – 60

    Morris/C-A…………. 17 23 – 40

    Sisseton

    No stats reported

    Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

    Scoring: Tim Travis 10, Jaret Johnson 9, Jacob Zosel 8, Camden Arndt 5, Lukus Manska 3, Tate Nelson 2, Andrew Anderson 2, Kyle Staebler 1...3-pointers made: Zosel 1, Travis 2, Manska 1, Johnson 1… Rebound leader: Nelson 4, Arndt 4, Travis 4… Assist leader: Zosel 3… Steal leader: Nelson 2

