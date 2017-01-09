Sisseton tops Tigers

RELATED: Comeback falls short for Morris/C-A, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Tim Travis scored a team high 10 points for the Tigers. He had two three’s in the loss.

Jaret Johnson added nine and Jacob Zosel finished with eight. Zosel also dished out three assists.

Tate Nelson, Camden Arndt, and Travis pulled down four rebounds each. Nelson added two steals.

The Tigers host Melrose on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Sisseton 60, Morris/C-A 40

Friday, Jan. 6

Sisseton…………….27 33 – 60

Morris/C-A…………. 17 23 – 40

Sisseton

No stats reported

Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Tim Travis 10, Jaret Johnson 9, Jacob Zosel 8, Camden Arndt 5, Lukus Manska 3, Tate Nelson 2, Andrew Anderson 2, Kyle Staebler 1...3-pointers made: Zosel 1, Travis 2, Manska 1, Johnson 1… Rebound leader: Nelson 4, Arndt 4, Travis 4… Assist leader: Zosel 3… Steal leader: Nelson 2