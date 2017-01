Stewart, Lakers down Morris/C-A

RELATED: Tigers down Montevideo, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Ellie Danielson had 12 points and Bayley Pooler finished with 11 points.

MA/C-A's Ashley Solvie and Nicole Solvie both had 11 points and Riley Decker had 10.

The Lakers play host to Paynesville at 7:30 p.m. Monday while the Tigers host A-C-GC.

Minnewaska 61, Morris/C-A 47

Morris/C-A................. 24 23 — 47

Minnewaska................. 27 34 — 61

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 4, Malory Anderson 4, Riley Decker 10, Correy Hickman 5, Jenna Howden 2, Ashley Solvie 11, Nicole Solvie 11 ... 3-point shots: Decker 2, Hickman 1 ... Rebound leader: Howden 8, Anderson 7 ... Assist leader: Hickman 4 ... Steal leader: Carrington 2, Hickman 2

Minnewaska

Scoring: Ellie Danielson 12, Bayley Pooler 11, Taylor Amundson 6, Emma Thorfinnson 6, Carley Stewart 24, Ashlyn Guggisberg 2 ... 3-point shots: Pooler 3, Thorfinnson 2, Stewart 2 ... Rebound leader: Stewart 8, Danielson 5, Abby Versteeg 5 ... Assist leader: Stewart 5, Versteeg 4 ... Steal leader: Stewart 2, Guggisberg 2, Bailey Stewart 2