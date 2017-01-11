Tigers comeback to defeat Falcons

RELATED: Lakers top visiting Morris/C-A, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers led early in the first half, then A-C-GC was able to grab the lead and really take control of the game for the remainder of the half. The Falcons led by as many as 10 points, taking an eight-point lead at 27-19 into the halftime break.

A-C-GC led for much of the second half. Morris/C-A couldn’t really buy a bucket early. Then the Tigers were able to close the deficit to six and started in with the defensive pressure, which caused havoc for A-C-GC offensively. Malory Anderson had a big steal, which turned into a big assist, feeding Maddie Carrington for a lay up plus a free throw to complete the three-point play. Then Anderson banked a three-pointer to give Morris/C-A its first lead of the half with about three minutes remaining at 42-41. It was a lead the Tigers never relinquished thanks to the strong defensive effort late.

The Tigers were strong in the paint, pulling in 38 team rebounds. Jenna Howden was the game's leader in that regard with eight. She also tacked on six points. The team also had five blocks on the night.

Malory Anderson and Ashley Solvie led the way in scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Anderson also had six rebounds and three steals.

The ACGC counterpart was Madison Denton, who finished with eight points. Anna Grimsgard, Kendra Miller and Maree Lee all scored seven points in a balanced attack by the Falcons.

The Tigers host Melrose Thursday, Jan. 12.

Morris/C-A 49, A-C-GC 44

A-C-GC................. 27 17 — 44

Morris/C-A................. 19 30 — 49

A-C-GC

Scoring: Anna Grimsgard 7, Maree Lee 7, Kendra Miller 7, Addison Bernstein 6, Pailey Wilner 2, Madison Denton 8, Lindsey Minnick 7 ... 3-point shots: Lee 1, Miller 1 ... Rebound leader: Minnick 5, Bernstein 5 ... Assist leader: Lee 5 ... Steal leader: Grimsgard 2, Miller 3

Morris/C-A

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 3, Malory Anderson 13, Riley Decker 2, Correy Hickman 9, Jenna Howden 6, Nicole Solvie 6, Ashley Solvie 10 ... 3-point shots: Anderson 1 ... Rebound leader: Howden 8, Anderson 6, Hickman 6 ... Assist leader: Hickman 5 ... Steal leader: Anderson 3