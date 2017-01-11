MAHACA goes 0-2 at SC/M triangular

RELATED: Three firsts for MAHACA at Benson Invite, MAHACA wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers fell to SC/M 42-28. No other stats were reported from the SCM match.

OTC went 2-0 at the triangular, defeating SC/M 39-25 and MAHACA 35-30.

At 106 pounds, Jed Feuchtenberger pinned Laredo Bugbee in 1:46 to get things started for MAHACA. Unfortunately, that was the only time the Tigers led in the match.

The Tigers forfeited at 113, 120, which helped OTC gain and keep the lead. OTC followed the forfeits with two pins at 126 and 132 pounds to go ahead 24-6.

The next three weights helped the Tigers close the deficit to three points at 24-21. Jared Rohloff took a 6-1 decision over Zane Swanson at 138 pounds. Chase Metzger pinned James Holen in overtime (6:07) for six points at 145 pounds. Brady Cardwell pinned Michael Fielding in 4:10 for an additional six points.

OTC extended its lead with a pin and decision at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively. After 10 matches, OTC led 33-21.

Dakota Luepke fought hard in his match at 182 pounds, and he ended up defeating Wyatt Thorson 4-2 in overtime to bring MAHACA to within nine at 33-24. A pin by OTC’s Ray Lopez-Moen at 195 pounds, bounced the lead back out to double digits at 39-24, which sealed the win for OTC with one match left to wrestle and a forfeit at heavyweight.

Gage Wevley pinned Nick Haugen in 2:23 at 220 pounds, but it didn’t matter as OTC had already escaped with the win 45-30.

The quadrangular at Ortonville with Webster and Milbank was rescheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 10 to a triangular at Ortonville with Milbank on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. The Tigers wrestle Ortonville at 5 p.m., then Milbank at 6:30 p.m.

OTC 45, MAHACA 30

106: Jed Feuchtenberger (MAHACA) def Laredo Bugbee (OTC) fall 1:46… 113: Ben Naddy (OTC) won by forf… 120: Marc Hendricks (OTC) won by forf… 126: Nate Hart (OTC) def Gerardo Villela (MAHACA) fall :14… 132: Max Naddy (OTC) def Jacob Boots (MAHACA) fall 1:34… 138: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) def Zane Swanson (OTC) 6-1… 145: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) def James Holen (OTC) fall 6:07 OT… 152: Brady Cardwell (MAHACA) def Michael Fielding (OTC) fall 4:10… 160: Alex Erlandson (OTC) def Christian Dodds (MAHACA) fall 4:10… 170: Jace Leabo (OTC) def Matt McNeil (MAHACA) 10-5… 182: Dakota Luepke (MAHACA) def Wyatt Thorson (OTC) 4-2 OT… 195: Ray Lopez-Moen (OTC) def Bain Laine (MAHACA) fall 3:19… 220: Gage Wevley (MAHACA) def Nick Haugen (OTC) fall 2:23… 285: RJ Ehlert (OTC) won by forf