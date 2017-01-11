Tigers compete well against state-ranked Melrose

"We noticed that the past few seasons when we compete against Melrose, home or away, the girls have a great meet," head coach Trent Oberg said. "When we are relaxed and having fun, good things happen."

The varsity fell 145.35-128.2. The Tiger team score is the second highest in program history.

Individually, Melrose took the top two spots in each event and all around competition.

Savannah Aanerud took third in all around competition with a 32.875. She was followed by Kendra Jergenson in fourth with a 32.325 and Katie Cannon in fifth with a 30.5.

“Senior Captain Katie Cannon had a good night. In All-Around competition, she set a new personal best score of 30.5 for fifth place,” Oberg said. “Breaking the 30-point mark is great to see, not all gymnasts have that opportunity. Cannon also set a new PR on the bars, which we as coaches know that the bars are her least favorite event. She still works hard and gives it her all, and that showed at the meet Thursday.”

Aanerud and Cannon tied for fourth on the vault with a score of 8.65. Jergenson took fifth on the beam with a score of 8.25.

Kate Giese and Karli Siegel both stuck their beam routines for the second consecutive meet in a row.

Overall, three new personal best scores were set. In addition, three new season high event scores were set, which led to a new season high team score.

In JV action, the Dutchmen won 129.05-101.1. The Tiger JV score of 101.1 set a new school record for JV Team Total. The previous record of 100.85 was set Jan. 15, 2016.

Olivia Lebrija tied for third on the vault with a score of eight. Callie Snell took fourth with a 7.9 and Audrey Dorweiler tied for fifth with a 7.8.

Madelyn Siegel and Lebrija both performed stuck beam routines. It was Siegel’s second stuck this season, while it was Lebrija’s third consecutive stuck beam routine.

Overall, the JV Tigers set 15 new personal best scores and had one tie. In addition, the Tigers had new season high event scores in all four event, which led to the new season high and new school record team score.

“It was so rewarding to see the hard work and dedication that these ladies have put into their routines show during the meet,” Coach Jodi Snell, also known as Mama Snell, said. “The smiles were infectious, the cheers were raucous, and the group hugs were filled with tears, smiles, and laughter. It was a night to remember and makes a coach's heart swell with pride to see these ladies have such a great night, not only because of the scores, but because this team was a unit of coaches and cheerleaders themselves. We are truly blessed with an amazing group of girls!”

The Tigers meet at Benson was postponed Tuesday, Jan. 10 and rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. The on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tigers travel to Moorhead for an invite.

Varsity

Team scoring – (1) Melrose 145.35 (2) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 128.2

Individual – Morris/C-A participants only

ALL AROUND – (3) Savannah Aanerud 32.875 (4) Kendra Jergenson 32.325 (5) Katie Cannon 30.5

VAULT – (4) Aanerud 8.65 (4) Cannon 8.65… Jergenson 8.625...Kate Giese 8.175… Karli Siegel 7.9

BARS – Aanerud 7.85… Noel Schieler 7.6… Jergenson 7.15… Reegan Sletten 7.05… Cannon 6.35

BEAM – (5) Jergenson 8.25… Giese 8… Aanerud 7.8… Cannon 7.55… Siegel 6.7

FLOOR – Aanerud 8.575… Jergenson 8.3… Siegel 8.025… Cannon 7.95… Giese 7.525

Junior Varsity

Team scoring – (1) Melrose 129.05 (2) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 101.1

Individual – Morris/C-A participants only

ALL AROUND – Olivia Lebrjia 27.6

VAULT – (T3) Lebrija 8 (4) Callie Snell 7.9 (T5) Audrey Dorweiler 7.8... Shannon Kill 7.7… Grace Mortenson 7.1… Alexis Motz 6.9… Valerie Messner 6.9

BARS – Lebrija 4.9… Snell 4.9… Julia Gocha 3.3… Sara Hoffman 3… Madelyn Siegel 3… Nicole Gillespie 2.9… Tasha Koehl 2.7… Julia Weyers 2.7

BEAM – Lebrija 7… Siegel 6.8… Koehl 5.55… Abigail Malek 5.5… Callista Kill 5.1… Caryn Marty 5… Maddie Erdahl 4.3… Corrie Erdahl 3.8

FLOOR – Noel Schieler 7.75… Lebrija 7.7… Siegel 6.7… Kirsten Scheldorf 6.6… Hoffman 6.5… Kali Berlinger 6.45… Sophie DeToy 6.05… Yasmine Westerman 5