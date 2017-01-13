Tigers go 1-1 at Ortonville triangular

RELATED: MAHACA 0-2 at SC/Melrose tri, prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

MAHACA 51, Ortonville 27

MAHACA used its strong middle weights to secure a 51-27 win over Ortonville in the first of three duals on the night. The Tigers had eight pins in the dual.

Jed Feuchtenberger at 106 and Dalton Rose at 120 both pinned their Trojan opponents. After five matches, MAHACA was trailing 18-12.

Then the Tiger middle weights took over, starting with Gideon Joos at 138. The freshman pinned Ty Schofield to tie the dual up at 18-all.

Chase Metzger edged a 14-13 decision out of Ben Eustice at 152 pounds, and Jared Rohloff at 145, Brady Cardwell at 160, and Matt McNeill at 170 all took pins to put MAHACA ahead 39-18 with four matches to go.

Bain Laine at 195 and Gage Wevley at 220 both pinned their respective opponents to extend the Tiger lead. The Trojans got a forfeit win at heavyweight, but it was too late as MAHACA came away with the win.

106: Jed Feuchtenberger (MAHACA) def. Thomas Eustice (Fall)... 113: Deaven Boots (ORT) def. Austin Berlinger (Fall)... 120: Dalton Rose (MAHACA) def. Quinten Schablin (Fall)... 126: Adam Strei (ORT) def. Gerardo Villela (Fall)... 132: Danny Eastman (ORT) def. Jacob Boots (Fall)... 138: Gideon Joos (MAHACA) def. Ty Scofield (Fall)... 145: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) def. Brenden Wojahn (Fall)... 152: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) def. Benjamin Eustice (Dec 14-13)... 160: Brady Cardwell (MAHACA) def. Michael Roach (Fall)... 170: Matt McNeill (MAHACA) def. Colin Hartman (Fall)... 182: Elijah Erickson (ORT) def. Dakota Luepke (Dec 7-4)... 195: Bain Laine (MAHACA) def. James Erickson (Fall)... 220: Gage Wevely (MAHACA) def. Andrew Pillatzki (Fall)... 285: Nick Miska (ORT) won by forfeit

Milbank SD 56, MAHACA 24

In the second dual of the night, Milbank made quick work of MAHACA, defeating the Tigers 56-24. Milbank won the first four matches of the dual to jump out to a lengthy lead 20-0 lead.

Gideon Joos defeated Breyden Miller by fall in 35 seconds for the Tigers’ first points at 132 points. Jared Rohloff followed that up with a pin over Jose Chen in 2:43 at 138 pounds.

With a forfeit win at 152, the Bulldogs won the next six of eight matches to close out the dual. The two lone wins in that stretch came from Matt McNeill at 170 pounds and Gage Wevley at 285 pounds. Both had pins.

The Tigers are at the Paynesville Invite Friday, Jan. 13, then host Minnewaska and WCA/A/B-E Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

106: Eli Fischer (MIL) def. Ethan Lebrija (TF 20-5 5:33)... 113: Tyler Krause (MIL) def. Austin Berlinger (Fall 2:00)... 120: Toby Schneck (MIL) def. Dalton Rose (Dec 8-1)... 126: JS Lusk (MIL) def. Gerardo Villela (Fall 1:47)... 132: Gideon Joos (MAHACA) def. Breyden Miller (Fall :35)... 138: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) pinned Jose Chen, (Fall 2:43)... 145: Alec Bien (MIL) def. Chase Metzger (Fall 1:19)... 152: Jake Anderson (MIL) won by forfeit… 160: Cole Dockter (MIL) def. Brady Cardwell (Fall 3:32)... 170: Matt McNeil (MAHACA) def. Taran Mogard (Fall 1:37)... 182: Koben Huber (MIL) def. Dakota Luepke (Fall 2:55)... 195: Riley Folk (MIL) def. Bain Laine (Fall :45)... 220: Ben Nelson (MIL) won by forfeit… 285: Gage Wevely (MAHACA) def. Angel Chen (Fall 1:25)