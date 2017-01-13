Tigers top Melrose

RELATED: Tigers comeback to defeat Falcons, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers scored the first basket of the game, but Melrose went on a quick 6-0 spurt to take a 6-2 lead early. A Maddie Carrington three closed the deficit to within one at 6-5.

The lead went back and forth until Carrington made another three-point play, this time in and-one fashion. She got fouled going up for a lay up, made the layup and the free throw to put Morris/C-A ahead 12-11 with 9:24 left in the half.

Melrose didn’t waiver, retaking the lead at 13-12. That was the that lead Melrose had in the half. However, the Dutchmen did tie the game up at 20 and 22 before the half closed with Morris/C-A head 26-24.

Carrington led Morris/C-A in scoring in the first half with eight points. Malory Anderson added six, and Correy Hickman and Nicole Solvie both finished the half with four points each.

Morris/C-A was able to stretch out the lead in the second half, outscoring Melrose 33-27 to win 59-51.

Ashley Solvie led the Tigers with 11 points, and Carrington added 10. Riley Decker hit three threes on her way to nine points. Malory Anderson also finished with nine, and also grabbed five rebounds. Correy Hickman finished with eight points, five assists, and five steals.

The Tigers host Sauk Centre Friday, Jan. 13 before trekking to Breckenridge Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Morris/C-A 59, Melrose 51

Melrose……….24 27 – 51

Morris/C-A……26 33 – 59

Melrose

No stats reported

Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 10, Malory Anderson 9, Riley Decker 9, Liz Dietz 4, Correy Hickman 8, Jenna Howden 4, Nicole Solvie 4, Ashley Solvie 11… 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Decker 3… Rebound leader: Anderson 5, N. Solvie 5, A. Solvie 5… Assist leader: Hickman 5… Steal leader: Hickman 5, Carrington 4