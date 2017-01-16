Morris/C-A falls to Benson

RELATED: Tigers compete well against state-ranked Melrose, prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A

She took first place in the vault, bars and the floor routine as well. She finished in third place on the balance beam.

Kendra Jergenson from Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta and Sophie Aschemann of Benson/KMS/Montevideo tied for first on the beam. Jergenson tied for second on the vault and ended up taking fourth in all around competition. She stuck her beam routine for the fourth time this season.

Savannah Aanerud took second in all around competition with a 32.7. She had a second place finish on the vault, tied for fourth on the bars, and took fifth place on the beam and floor.

In junior varsity action Thursday, B/KMS/M downed Morris/C-A 112.75-99.7. Olivia Lebrija took second in all around competition. She took third on the vault and fifth on the floor.

Callie Snell tied for fourth on the bars with Nicole Gillespie. Tasha Koehl tied for third on beam, and Kate Giese took second on the floor.

The JV had four perfect beam routines. Caryn Marty and Koehl both stuck their routines for the second time this season. Abigail Malek and Sara Hoffmann also performed stuck routines Thursday.

Overall, the JV had four personal best scores tied and six new personal bests set, which led to a new season high event score.

The Tigers were at Moorhead competing this weekend.

Benson/KMS/Montevideo 134.3

Morris/C-A 124.3

ALL-AROUND — (1) Mariah Ahrndt, B, 35.0 (2) Savannah Aanerud, M/CA, 32.700 (3) Halie Hanson, B, 32.650 (4) Kendra Jergenson, M/CA, 31.950 (5) Makenna Kelley-Wielan, B, 31.850

VAULT — (1) Ahrndt, B, 9.15 (2) Aanerud, M/CA, 8.55 (T-3) Jergenson, MCA, 8.55 (T-3) Carlie Lenz, B, 8.550 (5) Kelley-Wielan, B, 8.50

BARS — (1) Ahrndt, B, 8.40 (2) Allie Mitteness, B, 7.95 (3) Lenz, B, 7.85 (T-4) Aanerud, M/CA, 7.60 (T-4) Hanson, B, 7.60

BEAM — (T-1) Jergenson, M/CA, 8.55 (T-1) Sophie Aschemann, B, 8.55 (3) Ahrndt, B, 8.20 (4) Hanson, B, 8.10 (5) Aanerud, M/CA, 8.05

FLOOR — (1) Ahrndt, B, 9.25 (2) Kelley-Wieland, B, 8.80 (3) Hanson, B, 8.60 (4) Hannah Hanson, B, 8.55 (5) Aanerud, M/CA 8.50