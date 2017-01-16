Weather Forecast

    Morris/C-A gymnasts second at Moorhead Invite

    By Brooke Kern Today at 6:00 p.m.
    Savannah Aanerud gets set to perform her floor routine during a recent home meet for Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta. Aanerud took first place in all around competition at the Moorhead Invite on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta gymnastics team participated in a seven-team Moorhead Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. There were three divisions, based on team scores from previous meets.

    Morris/C-A was in the Black Division, which was the middle division and took second with a score of 127.4.

    Savannah Aanerud took first place in all around competition with a first place vault, first place floor, and third place beam.

    Kendra Jergenson took fourth place in all around competition. She tied for second on the vault and tied for third on the floor.

    Katie Cannon also tied for second on the vault. Olivia Lebrija took fifth on vault and fifth place on the floor in her varsity debut. Noel Schieler tied for fifth on the bars.

    Overall, the Tigers had seven new personal best scores set. It led to two new season high event totals.

    The Tigers are next in competition at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 19.

    Morris/C-A will have an entire two weeks to practice before its next meet, which is Thursday, Feb. 2 at Ortonville. It’s the Tigers’ last meet before conference (Saturday, Feb. 11 at Melrose) and section (Saturday, Feb. 18 at Perham) meets.

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

