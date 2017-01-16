Morris/C-A gymnasts second at Moorhead Invite

RELATED: Morris/C-A falls to Benson, prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A athletics

Morris/C-A was in the Black Division, which was the middle division and took second with a score of 127.4.

Savannah Aanerud took first place in all around competition with a first place vault, first place floor, and third place beam.

Kendra Jergenson took fourth place in all around competition. She tied for second on the vault and tied for third on the floor.

Katie Cannon also tied for second on the vault. Olivia Lebrija took fifth on vault and fifth place on the floor in her varsity debut. Noel Schieler tied for fifth on the bars.

Overall, the Tigers had seven new personal best scores set. It led to two new season high event totals.

The Tigers are next in competition at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Morris/C-A will have an entire two weeks to practice before its next meet, which is Thursday, Feb. 2 at Ortonville. It’s the Tigers’ last meet before conference (Saturday, Feb. 11 at Melrose) and section (Saturday, Feb. 18 at Perham) meets.