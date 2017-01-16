Weather Forecast

    Tiger boys get back to winning

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:15 p.m.
    Jacob Zosel finds the open space and drives into it during a recent home game for Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta. Zosel had 10 points at Benson on Friday and against Pelican Rapids on Saturday. He's averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta Tigers got back on the winning side of things after losing four straight to close out 2016 and open up 2017. The Tigers’ first 2017 win came at Benson on Friday, Jan. 13, and the win turned into a streak with a win over Pelican Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Morris.

    The Tigers look to continue the streak at Breckenridge Tuesday, Jan. 17 and at Montevideo Thursday, Jan. 19.

    Morris/C-A 65, Benson 49

    Lukas Manska led Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta with 20 points against Benson on Friday, Jan. 13 in Benson. The Tigers downed the Braves 65-49.

    MA/C-A's Jacob Zosel scored 10 points. Tim Travis had eight and Camden Arndt scored seven.

    Benson's Layton Connelly and Max Peterson both scored 13 points.

    Morris/C-A........................... 35 30 — 65

    Benson............................... 21 28 — 49

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Scoring: Tim Travis 8, Connor Koebernick 1, Tate Nelson 3, Kyle Staebler 5, Camden Arndt 7, Jacob Zosel 10, Lukus Manska 20, Denner Dougherty 2, Jaret Johnson 9 ... 3-point shots: Travis 1, Nelson 1, Arndt 1, Manska 6, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Koebernick 5, Arndt 4, Johnson 4 ... Assist leader: Staebler 2, Zosel 2 ... Steal leader: Nelson 3

    Benson

    Scoring: Ty Hedman 8, Sam Lundebrek 3, Layton Connelly 13, Chris Ebnet 2, Max Peterson 13, Justin Goossen 6, Zack Sonnabend 4 ... 3-point shots: Hedman 1, Connelly 2 ... Rebound leader: Sonnabend 6, Connelly 4 ... Assist leader: Sonnabend 4

    Morris/C-A 68, Pelican Rapids 59

    Camden Arndt led the way with 25 points and 13 rebounds as Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated Pelican Rapids 68-59 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Morris.

    The Tigers' Lukas Manska scored 12 points and collected four steals. Tim Travis had 11 points and Jacob Zosel finished with 10 and four assists.

    It was the second consecutive win for the Tigers, who play at Breckenridge on Tuesday.

    Pelican Rapids........................... 28 31 — 59

    Morris............................. 37 31— 68

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Scoring: Camden Arndt 25, Tim Travis 11, Tate Nelson 5, Kyle Staebler 3, Jacob Zosel 10, Lukas Manska 12, Denner Dougherty 2 ... 3-point shots: Arndt 2, Manska 2 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 13... Assist leader: Zosel 4... Steal leader: Manska 4

    Pelican Rapids

    No stats provided

