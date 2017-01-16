Tiger boys get back to winning

RELATED: Sisseton tops Tigers, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers look to continue the streak at Breckenridge Tuesday, Jan. 17 and at Montevideo Thursday, Jan. 19.

Morris/C-A 65, Benson 49

Lukas Manska led Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta with 20 points against Benson on Friday, Jan. 13 in Benson. The Tigers downed the Braves 65-49.

MA/C-A's Jacob Zosel scored 10 points. Tim Travis had eight and Camden Arndt scored seven.

Benson's Layton Connelly and Max Peterson both scored 13 points.

Morris/C-A........................... 35 30 — 65

Benson............................... 21 28 — 49

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Tim Travis 8, Connor Koebernick 1, Tate Nelson 3, Kyle Staebler 5, Camden Arndt 7, Jacob Zosel 10, Lukus Manska 20, Denner Dougherty 2, Jaret Johnson 9 ... 3-point shots: Travis 1, Nelson 1, Arndt 1, Manska 6, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Koebernick 5, Arndt 4, Johnson 4 ... Assist leader: Staebler 2, Zosel 2 ... Steal leader: Nelson 3

Benson

Scoring: Ty Hedman 8, Sam Lundebrek 3, Layton Connelly 13, Chris Ebnet 2, Max Peterson 13, Justin Goossen 6, Zack Sonnabend 4 ... 3-point shots: Hedman 1, Connelly 2 ... Rebound leader: Sonnabend 6, Connelly 4 ... Assist leader: Sonnabend 4

Morris/C-A 68, Pelican Rapids 59

Camden Arndt led the way with 25 points and 13 rebounds as Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated Pelican Rapids 68-59 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Morris.

The Tigers' Lukas Manska scored 12 points and collected four steals. Tim Travis had 11 points and Jacob Zosel finished with 10 and four assists.

It was the second consecutive win for the Tigers, who play at Breckenridge on Tuesday.

Pelican Rapids........................... 28 31 — 59

Morris............................. 37 31— 68

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Camden Arndt 25, Tim Travis 11, Tate Nelson 5, Kyle Staebler 3, Jacob Zosel 10, Lukas Manska 12, Denner Dougherty 2 ... 3-point shots: Arndt 2, Manska 2 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 13... Assist leader: Zosel 4... Steal leader: Manska 4

Pelican Rapids

No stats provided