Streeters use quick start to drain Morris/C-A

The slow start proved fatal for Morris/C-A as the Mainstreeters were able to build up a 49-22 lead at the halftime break. The Tigers made some adjustments in the second half, outscoring the Streeters 35-34 in the half but still were unable to make a comeback.

Ashley Solvie finished with a team high 19 points and eight rebounds. Riley Decker hit three threes on her way to 11 points. The sophomore also dished out a team high six assists. Correy Hickman dished out five assists as well and collected three steals in the loss.

The Tigers will look to bounce back at Breckenridge Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Boys varsity will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Sauk Centre………49 34 – 83

Morris/C-A………22 35 – 57

Sauk Centre

No stats reported

Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Maddie Carrington 6, Malory Anderson 6, Riley Decker 11, Correy Hickman 3, Jenna Howden 4, Nicole Solvie 5, Ashley Solvie 19, Carly Wohlers 3… 3-point shots: Carrington 2, Decker 3… Rebound leader: A. Solvie 8… Assist leader: Decker 6, Hickman 5… Steal leader: Hickman 3