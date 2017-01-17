Rohloff takes title at Paynesville Invite

RELATED: Tigers 1-1 at Ortonville triangular, prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

Jed Feuchtenberger at 106 and Gage Wevley at 220 both took third place. Chase Metzger took second at 145 pounds, and Jared Rohloff was lone champion for MAHACA at 138 pounds.

Feuchtenberger took a 12-4 major decision over Austin Gabbert of Watertown-Mayer-Mayer Lutheran in the opening round. He then fell to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Blaine Fischer by 7-5 decision. In consolation, Feuchtenberger pinned Thomas Deboer of SPECTRUM in 1:26 and then pinned Andy Heckman of St. Stephen in 1:17 to capture the third place title.

Wevley took the same route, going 3-1 on the day. His tournament started with a tech fall win over Ethan Kay of Eden Valley-Watkins. After falling in the semifinals, the junior pinned Nick Daffinrud of Sartell-St. Stephen in 57 seconds and took an 11-6 decision over Tony Kierstead of Holdingford to claim third place.

Metzger took a bye in the opening round of the 145-pound tournament, going 1-1 on the day for second place. He pinned Jordon Peterson of W-M-ML in 4:57 before falling to champion Isaiah Gilbert of B-B-E by 15-5 major decision.

Rohloff was the top seed in the tournament, and rightfully so with a 19-4 record coming in. He went 4-0 to capture the 138-pound title. His tournament started with a tech fall over Taiton Lindner of B-B-E. In the semis, he pinned Shawn Pinske of Paynesville in 1:47. He then pinned Nick Gabrielson in 3:42 to claim the title.

Bain Laine at 182 and Dakota Luepke at 170 both took fifth place. Gideon Joos took sixth at 132 pounds to round out point scorers for MAHACA.

The Tigers host Minnewaska at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The dual is followed by a second dual against West Central Area / Ashby / Brandon-Evansville at 7:30 p.m.

Paynesville Invitational

Team scoring – (1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 199 (2) Paynesville Area 198.5 (3) Sartell-Saint Stephen 197.5 (4) Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth. 173.5 (5) MAHACA 100 (6) Holdingford 78 (7) Eden Valley-Watkins 51 (8) Spectrum 25

How MAHACA fared…

Key – Weight: Wrestler, record, place

106: Jed Feuchtenberger, 3-1, 3rd

126: Gerardo Villela, 0-2, DNP

132: Gideon Joos, 1-3, 6th

138: Jared Rohloff, 4-0, 1st

145: Chase Metzger, 1-1, 2nd

170: Dakota Luepke, 2-2, 5th

182: Bain Laine, 2-2, 5th

220: Gage Wevley, 3-1, 3rd