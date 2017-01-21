Weather Forecast

    Wevley secures win for MAHACA over United

    By Brooke Kern on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
    Gage Wevley grabs the ankle of Minnewaska wrestler Jakob Swalla during home duals Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Morris. Wevley took a pin over United's Cole Bungarden to give MAHACA the dual victory over the cooperative Thursday, Jan. 19 in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Gage Wevley's pin late in his 220-pound match provided the winning points as Morris Area / Hancock / Chokio-Alberta defeated United in a dual match 42-36 on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Morris. Along with Wevley, MAHACA took five other pins in the match.

    Ethan Lebrija started things off for the Tigers by talking a 10-6 decision over Griffin Johnson at 106 pounds. Dalton Rose then pinned Seth Hubbard in 1:51 to put MAHACA ahead 9-0.

    United got on the board with a forfeit at 120 pounds. Then Benson Travis was pinned by Layton Wittnebel in 55 seconds to give United a 12-9 lead.

    MAHACA middle weights did their jobs again this dual, winning the next four matches. At 132 pounds, Gideon Joos pinned Trevor Gearman in 1:40. Jared Rohloff took a 6-4 decision over Christian Kanten in the 138-pound match. Chase Metzger pinned Slade Irvine in 2:29 during the 145-pound match, and at 152, Brady Cardwell pinned Ethen Montantes in 30 seconds to give MAHACA a 30-12 lead.

    United didn’t go away quietly, winning at 160 and 170 pounds to close the gap to six at 30-24. Peyton Mortenson won by forfeit at 160, and Colton Struxness pinned Matt McNeill in 1:17 to aid the comeback.

    Dakota Luepke pinned Quintin Lehmann in 5:14 in the 182-pound match to extend the Tigers’ lead back out to 12 at 36-24. United’s Austin Schmitt dropped the deficit to six at 36-30 with a pin over Bain Laine a match later.

    Knowing United was going to get six points for a MAHACA forfeit at heavyweight, Wevley needed to win his match for the Tigers to win the dual. United’s Cole Bungarden was ahead 3-2 late in the third period, but Wevley was able to secure a pin with 26 second left to give the Tigers the victory. It was the juniors 15th win of the season.

    MAHACA 42, United 36

    106: Ethan Lebrija, M, dec. Griffin Johnson 10-6

    113: Dalton Rose, M, pin Seth Hubbard 1:51

    120: Trevon Johnson, U, won by forfeit

    126: Layton Wittnebel, U, pin Ben Travis 0:55

    132: Gideon Joos, M, pin Trevor Gearman 1:40

    138: Jared Rohloff, M, dec. Christian Kanten 6-4

    145: Chase Metzger, M, pin Slade Irvine 2:29

    152: Brady Cardwell, M, pin Ethen Montantes 0:30

    160: Peyton Mortenson, U, won by forfeit

    170: Colton Struxness, U, pin Matt McNeill 1:17

    182: Dakota Leupke, M, pin Quintin Lehmann 5:14

    195: Austin Schmitt, U, pin Bain Laine 1:15

    220: Gage Wevley, M, pin Cole Bungarden 5:34

    285: Mason Hutt, U, won by forfeit

    Brooke Kern

