Wevley secures win for MAHACA over United

RELATED: Tigers split hosted duals (with video), prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

Ethan Lebrija started things off for the Tigers by talking a 10-6 decision over Griffin Johnson at 106 pounds. Dalton Rose then pinned Seth Hubbard in 1:51 to put MAHACA ahead 9-0.

United got on the board with a forfeit at 120 pounds. Then Benson Travis was pinned by Layton Wittnebel in 55 seconds to give United a 12-9 lead.

MAHACA middle weights did their jobs again this dual, winning the next four matches. At 132 pounds, Gideon Joos pinned Trevor Gearman in 1:40. Jared Rohloff took a 6-4 decision over Christian Kanten in the 138-pound match. Chase Metzger pinned Slade Irvine in 2:29 during the 145-pound match, and at 152, Brady Cardwell pinned Ethen Montantes in 30 seconds to give MAHACA a 30-12 lead.

United didn’t go away quietly, winning at 160 and 170 pounds to close the gap to six at 30-24. Peyton Mortenson won by forfeit at 160, and Colton Struxness pinned Matt McNeill in 1:17 to aid the comeback.

Dakota Luepke pinned Quintin Lehmann in 5:14 in the 182-pound match to extend the Tigers’ lead back out to 12 at 36-24. United’s Austin Schmitt dropped the deficit to six at 36-30 with a pin over Bain Laine a match later.

Knowing United was going to get six points for a MAHACA forfeit at heavyweight, Wevley needed to win his match for the Tigers to win the dual. United’s Cole Bungarden was ahead 3-2 late in the third period, but Wevley was able to secure a pin with 26 second left to give the Tigers the victory. It was the juniors 15th win of the season.

MAHACA 42, United 36

106: Ethan Lebrija, M, dec. Griffin Johnson 10-6

113: Dalton Rose, M, pin Seth Hubbard 1:51

120: Trevon Johnson, U, won by forfeit

126: Layton Wittnebel, U, pin Ben Travis 0:55

132: Gideon Joos, M, pin Trevor Gearman 1:40

138: Jared Rohloff, M, dec. Christian Kanten 6-4

145: Chase Metzger, M, pin Slade Irvine 2:29

152: Brady Cardwell, M, pin Ethen Montantes 0:30

160: Peyton Mortenson, U, won by forfeit

170: Colton Struxness, U, pin Matt McNeill 1:17

182: Dakota Leupke, M, pin Quintin Lehmann 5:14

195: Austin Schmitt, U, pin Bain Laine 1:15

220: Gage Wevley, M, pin Cole Bungarden 5:34

285: Mason Hutt, U, won by forfeit