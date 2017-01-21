Wevley secures win for MAHACA over United
Gage Wevley's pin late in his 220-pound match provided the winning points as Morris Area / Hancock / Chokio-Alberta defeated United in a dual match 42-36 on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Morris. Along with Wevley, MAHACA took five other pins in the match.
Ethan Lebrija started things off for the Tigers by talking a 10-6 decision over Griffin Johnson at 106 pounds. Dalton Rose then pinned Seth Hubbard in 1:51 to put MAHACA ahead 9-0.
United got on the board with a forfeit at 120 pounds. Then Benson Travis was pinned by Layton Wittnebel in 55 seconds to give United a 12-9 lead.
MAHACA middle weights did their jobs again this dual, winning the next four matches. At 132 pounds, Gideon Joos pinned Trevor Gearman in 1:40. Jared Rohloff took a 6-4 decision over Christian Kanten in the 138-pound match. Chase Metzger pinned Slade Irvine in 2:29 during the 145-pound match, and at 152, Brady Cardwell pinned Ethen Montantes in 30 seconds to give MAHACA a 30-12 lead.
United didn’t go away quietly, winning at 160 and 170 pounds to close the gap to six at 30-24. Peyton Mortenson won by forfeit at 160, and Colton Struxness pinned Matt McNeill in 1:17 to aid the comeback.
Dakota Luepke pinned Quintin Lehmann in 5:14 in the 182-pound match to extend the Tigers’ lead back out to 12 at 36-24. United’s Austin Schmitt dropped the deficit to six at 36-30 with a pin over Bain Laine a match later.
Knowing United was going to get six points for a MAHACA forfeit at heavyweight, Wevley needed to win his match for the Tigers to win the dual. United’s Cole Bungarden was ahead 3-2 late in the third period, but Wevley was able to secure a pin with 26 second left to give the Tigers the victory. It was the juniors 15th win of the season.
MAHACA 42, United 36
106: Ethan Lebrija, M, dec. Griffin Johnson 10-6
113: Dalton Rose, M, pin Seth Hubbard 1:51
120: Trevon Johnson, U, won by forfeit
126: Layton Wittnebel, U, pin Ben Travis 0:55
132: Gideon Joos, M, pin Trevor Gearman 1:40
138: Jared Rohloff, M, dec. Christian Kanten 6-4
145: Chase Metzger, M, pin Slade Irvine 2:29
152: Brady Cardwell, M, pin Ethen Montantes 0:30
160: Peyton Mortenson, U, won by forfeit
170: Colton Struxness, U, pin Matt McNeill 1:17
182: Dakota Leupke, M, pin Quintin Lehmann 5:14
195: Austin Schmitt, U, pin Bain Laine 1:15
220: Gage Wevley, M, pin Cole Bungarden 5:34
285: Mason Hutt, U, won by forfeit