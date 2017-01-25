Visiting Perham swims past Morris/C-A

RELATED: Three third place finishes pace Tigers, prep boys swimming and diving, Morris/C-A athletics

Levin Strand and Angel Gallegos were individual event winners, and the Tigers took first in the 200 medley relay race. Strand clocked a 1:17.63 in the 100 breaststroke to earn the top spot. He was also a part of the first place medley relay team that also included Dalton Dierks, Andrew Messner, and Ryan Bowman. Together they clocked a 2:07.07 for the top spot. Gallegos took first in diving with 73.30 points.

In JV action, Austin Clemenson, Hunter VanEps, and Solomon Johnson were victorious in their individual events. Clemenson clocked a 35.79 to win the 50 freestyle JV race. VanEps won the 100 free JV race with a 1:13.40, and Johnson won JV diving with 58.55 points. The 200 free relay team of Jack Mahoney, Barron Schneider, Gallegos, and Clemenson also took first in 2:36.08.

The Tigers next host Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, then Melrose/Sauk Centre and Montevideo for a triangular on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Perham 90, Morris/C-A 65

50 FREE JV – (1) Austin Clemenson 35.79 (2) Jacob Just 37.22… (4) Angel Gallegos 37.91 (5) Barron Schneider 38.04… (8) Jack Mahoney 43.95

50 FREE V – (2) Ryan Bowman 28.00 (3) Mason Nelson 28.42 (4) Christopher Just 29.29 (5) Lee Eystad 29.30

100 FREE JV – (1) Hunter VanEps 1:13.40 (2) D. Johnson 1:15.87 (3) J. Just 1:25.52

100 FREE V – (2) C. Just 1:04.68… (4) Nelson 1:07.62 (5) Eystad 1:09.68… (7) Dougherty 1:13.20

200 FREE – (4) Joseph Goulet 2:40.08 (5) Mason Dougherty 2:45.57 (6) Derek Johnson 2:52.62

100 BACK JV – (2) Schneider 2:07.57

100 BACK V – (2) Dalton Dierks 1:16.94

100 BREAST – (1) Strand 1:17.63… (3) Goulet 1:30.6… (6) Ryan Dingman 1:43.25

100 FLY – (2) Andrew Messner 1:23.77

200 IM – (3) Messner 2:57.78

DIVING JV – (1) Solomon Johnson 58.55

DIVING V – (1) Gallegos 73.30

200 FREE RELAY JV – (1) Morris/C-A (Mahoney, Schneider, Gallegos, Clemenson) 2:36.08

200 FREE RELAY V – (2) Morris/C-A (Messner, Dierks, Nelson, Bowman) 1:55.23 (3) Morris/C-A (Eystad, Strand, Dougherty, C. Just) 2:05.23 (4) Morris/C-A (D. Johnson, Dingman, S. Johnson, VanEps) 2:12.10

400 FREE RELAY – (2) Morris/C-A (Dougherty, Nelson, Bowman, C. Just) 4:43.17 (3) Morris/C-A (S. Johnson, VanEps, Goulet, Eystad) 5:03.34

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Morris/C-A (Dierks, Strand, Messner, Bowman) 2:07.07