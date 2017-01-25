Tigers repeat OT win over Lakers

RELATED: Tigers cruise to victory over Sting, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Trailing 51-49, Minnewaska tied the game with 10 seconds to play in overtime on a Jackson Johnsrud put-back.

Jake Peters led the Lakers with 15 points.

It was the second overtime victory in less than one week for the Tigers, who defeated Montevideo in triple overtime last week. It was also their second OT victory over Minnewaska this season, downing the Lakers 80-74 in the season opener back on Dec. 8 in Glenwood.

The Tigers travel to A-C-GC on Friday, Jan. 27 to close out the week.

Morris/C-A 53, Minnewaska 51

Minnewaska (7-8)..........29 18 4— 51

Morris/C-A (8-5)...........23 24 6— 53

Minnewaska

Scoring: Jackson Johnsrud 2, Dennis VanDyke 11, Collin Richards 3, Ryan Christianson 3, Jaeger Jergenson 3, Matt Gruber 9, Garrett Jensen 5, Jake Peters 15 ... 3-point shots: Not provided ... Rebound leader: Not provided ... Assist leader: Not provided ... Steal leader: Not provided

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Scoring: Tim Travis 4, Tate Nelson 10, Camden Arndt 17, Jacob Zosel 10, Lukas Manska 10, Jaret Johnson 2 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 3, Manska 2 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 7 ... Assist leader: Zosel 6... Steal leader: Nelson 3