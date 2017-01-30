Falcons surge past Morris/C-A

RELATED: Tigers repeat OT win over Lakers, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Gabe Eisenbacher led the way with 18 points while Erik Belgum scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Falcons.

The Tigers were led by Jacob Zosel, who scored 10 points. The senior was the only Tiger to finish in double digit scoring as Morris/C-A hit just 29 percent from the field in the game. Camden Arndt, who was held to just two points on the night, grabbed a team high six rebounds.

The Tigers are at Milbank on Monday, Jan. 30 and at Sauk Centre on Friday, Feb. 3.

A-C-GC 72, Morris/C-A 52

Morris/C-A (8-6, 5-2 WCC)..........22 30 — 52

A-C-GC (8-6, 4-3 WCC)...............35 37 — 72

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA – Scoring: Jacob Zosel 10, Lukus Manska 7, Jaret Johnson 7, Tim Travis 6, Andrew Anderson 6, Connor Koebernick 4, Tate Nelson 3, Taylor Carrington 2, Denner Dougherty 2, Camden Arndt 2, Kyle Staebler 2, Christian Thielke 1… 3-point shots: Anderson 2, Nelson 1, Manska 1, Johnson 1… Rebound leader: Arndt 6… Assist leader: Manska 2, Zosel 1… Steal leader: Staebler 2, Manska 2

ACGC – Scoring: Erik Belgum 17, Payton Kinzler 5, Michael Dallmann 8, Brendan Hedtke 2, Jaren Kaddatz 1, Adam Johnson 13, Gabe Eisenbacher 18, Kobe Holtz 2, Elliot Gratz 3, Calvin VanDerPol 3 ... 3-point shots: Belgum 1, Kinzler 1, Dallman 1 ... Rebound leader: Belgum 10, Johnson 9 ... Assist leader: Dallmann 5, Eisenbacher 5 ... Steal leader: Belgum 3