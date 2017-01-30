Morris/C-A falls to 9-6

RELATED: Tiger girls go 2-0 on the road, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers now hold a 5-3 West Central Conference record and sit in third behind 8-0 Sauk Centre and 7-2 Minnewaska.

BOLD 62, Morris/C-A 59

BOLD hung on for a tight win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 26. Correy Hickman led the Tigers with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals. All were team highs for the Tigers as they fell to 5-3 in the West Central Conference.

BOLD (9-8, 3-6 WCC)................31 31 — 62

Morris/C-A (9-5, 5-3 WCC)..........30 29 — 59

BOLD – Stats not provided

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA – Scoring: Maddie Carrington 9, Malory Anderson 7, Riley Decker 2, Correy Hickman 17, Jenna Howden 2, Nicole Solvie 10, Ashley Solvie 12 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Anderson 1, Hickman 1 ... Rebound leader: Hickman 8 ... Assist leader: Hickman 4... Steal leader: Hickman 7

Milbank 62, Morris/C-A 52

Milbank made a second-half comeback to defeat Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 62-52 on Friday, Jan. 27 in Morris. The Tigers lost a 34-30 halftime lead and scored only 18 points in the second half to fall to 9-6 on the season.

Correy Hickman had a hot shooting night, scoring a team high 23 points on 5-for-9 shooting beyond on the arc. The senior also collected four steals for the Tigers.

Nicole Solvie added 12. Jenna Howden grabbed a team high seven rebounds and Riley Decker dished out a team high five assists to go along with seven points.

The Tigers next host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., then travel to Litchfield on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sauk Centre on Friday, Feb. 3.

Milbank……………..30 32 – 62

Morris/C-A (9-6)......34 18 – 52

MILBANK – No stats provided

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA – Scoring: Correy Hickman 23, Nicole Solvie 12, Riley Decker 7, Jenna Howden 5, Ashley Solvie 5...3-point shots: Decker 2, Hickman 5… Rebound leader: Howden 7… Assist leader: Decker 5… Steal leader: Hickman 4