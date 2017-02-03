Morris/C-A drops four straight

RELATED: Tigers fall to 9-6, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Thursday's loss was the fourth straight for Morris/C-A, which dropped down to 9-8 overall. The Tigers will look to rebound against conference teams next week.

WHN 66, Morris/C-A 43

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross remained undefeated Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a commanding win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 66-43, in Morris.

The Warriors held a six point lead going into halftime, but amped up the pressure in the second half to outscore the Tigers 37-20.

Ashley Solvie led the Tigers with 13 points.

WHN (18-0).............29 37 — 66

Morris/CA (9-7).......23 20 — 43

WHEATON/HERMAN-NORCROSS - Stats not provided

MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 7, Malory Anderson 6, Riley Decker 2, Correy Hickman 8, Jenna Howden 3, Nicole Solvie 4, Ashley Solvie 13 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Hickman 2 ... Rebound leader: Howden 6 ... Assist leader: Hickman 5

Litchfield, Morris/C-A

Macy Huhner scored 20 points and Savanna Pater scored 10 to lead Litchfield to a non-conference win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Litchfield.

The Dragons improved to 11-6 overall and have won four straight games and eight of their last 10. The Tigers have lost four straight and dropped to 9-8 overall.

Morris/C-A's Ashley Solvie scored 18 points and Correy Hickman added 14 points.

The Tigers were at Sauk Centre on Friday, Feb. 3 and host two conference matchups next week. Morris/C-A will host Montevideo Tuesday, Feb. 7, then Minnewaska on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Morris/C-A (9-8)..........14 39 — 53

Litchfield (11-6)............28 31 — 59

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 5, Malory Anderson 5, Riley Decker 3, Correy Hickman 14, Jenna Howden 2, Nicole Solvie 6, Ashley Solvie 18 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Anderson 1, Decker 1, Hickman 2… Rebound leader: Decker 6, N. Solvie 6, A. Solvie 6… Assist leader: Carrington 4… Steal leader: Hickman 3

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Kyndra Beavers 7, Laney Huhner 3, Maddy Shoultz 2, Macy Huhner 20, Sydney McCann 4, Brynne Wahl 6, Hallie Euerle 7, Savanna Pater 10 ... 3-point shots: L. Huhner 1, M. Huhner 3, Wahl 1, Euerle 1... Rebound leader: Wahl 7, Pater 7... Assist leader: Wahl 3, Euerle 3... Steal leader: Beavers 3