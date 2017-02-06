Tigers down Border West in dual season finale

RELATED: Five earn all-conference at WCC tourney, prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

The match started with a tech fall and pin in favor of MAHACA. Ethan Lebrija took a 16-0 tech fall over Jace Olson at 106. At 113, Dalton Rose pinned Mark McCarthy in 1:04.

Border West then took an 18-11 lead, pinning opponents at 120, 126, and 132 pounds. Jared Rohloff then pinned James Conroy in 5:10 at 138 pounds to close the deficit to one at 18-17.

Head coach Mick Rose opted to move usual 145-pounder Chase Metzger to 152 and take a forfeit at 145 pounds, which gave Border West a 24-17 lead.

That decision turned in favor of MAHACA when Metzger took an 11-1 major decision over Issac Deal in addition to a Border West forfeit at 160 pounds, which gave MAHACA the lead back at 27-24.

Dakota Luepke had a hard fought match at 170 pounds, but gave up an 11-5 decision to Jason Martinez at 170 pounds. That was the last actual match that Border West won, besides taking a forfeit win at 220 pounds.

Bain Laine had a one-point escape over Lance Nelson during the 195-pound match. It proved to be enough as Laine added the decision win to MAHACA’s lead, which extended to nine at 36-27. The forfeit by MAHACA closed the deficit to three at 36-33 with just heavyweights left to wrestle.

Junior Gage Wevley didn’t waste any time on the mat as he pinned Aaron Sterling in 46 seconds to secure the win for the Tigers.

The Tigers close out the regular season with the hosted Doc Busian Invitational on Saturday. Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Then next Saturday. Feb. 18, MAHACA travels to Thief River Falls for the Section 8AA team tournament.

MAHACA 42, Border West 33

106: Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) def. Jace Olson (TF 16-0)

113: Dalton Rose (MAHACA) def. Mark McCarthy (Fall 1:04)

120: Dakota Andrews (Border West) def. Ben Travis (Fall 1:18)

126: Dylan Menge (BW) def. Gerardo Villela (Fall 1:15)

132: Jacob Sanasack (BW) def. Gideon Joos (Fall 1:22)

138: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) def. James Conroy (Fall 5:10)

145: Jacob Hasbargen (BW) won by forfeit

152: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) def. Issac Deal (MD 11-1)

160: Brady Cardwell won by forfeit

170: Jason Martinez (BW) def. Dakota Luepke (Dec 11-5)

182: Matt McNeil (MAHACA) def. Nathan Hormann (Fall 0:31)

195: Bain Laine (MAHACA) def. Lance Nelson (Dec 1-0)

220: John Hasbargen won by forfeit

285: Gage Wevley (MAHACA) def. Aaron Sterling (Fall 0:46)