    Tigers down Border West in dual season finale

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
    Matt McNeill shakes hands with Border West's Nathan Hormann prior to the start of the 182-pound match on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Morris. McNeill pinned Hormann in 31 seconds to help MAHACA defeat Border West 42-33. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Area / Hancock / Chokio-Alberta Tiger wrestling team closed out the dual season with a win over Border West on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Morris. Of the eight wins, the Tigers took four by pin: Dalton Rose at 113, Jared Rohloff at 138, Matt McNeill at 182, and Gage Wevley at 285.

    Ethan Lebrija goes for a pin against Border West. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The match started with a tech fall and pin in favor of MAHACA. Ethan Lebrija took a 16-0 tech fall over Jace Olson at 106. At 113, Dalton Rose pinned Mark McCarthy in 1:04.

    Border West then took an 18-11 lead, pinning opponents at 120, 126, and 132 pounds. Jared Rohloff then pinned James Conroy in 5:10 at 138 pounds to close the deficit to one at 18-17.

    Chase Metzger lunges toward Border West wrestler during the 152-pound match. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Head coach Mick Rose opted to move usual 145-pounder Chase Metzger to 152 and take a forfeit at 145 pounds, which gave Border West a 24-17 lead.

    That decision turned in favor of MAHACA when Metzger took an 11-1 major decision over Issac Deal in addition to a Border West forfeit at 160 pounds, which gave MAHACA the lead back at 27-24.

    Dakota Luepke had a hard fought match at 170 pounds, but gave up an 11-5 decision to Jason Martinez at 170 pounds. That was the last actual match that Border West won, besides taking a forfeit win at 220 pounds.

    Bain Laine won his match at 195 pounds. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Bain Laine had a one-point escape over Lance Nelson during the 195-pound match. It proved to be enough as Laine added the decision win to MAHACA’s lead, which extended to nine at 36-27. The forfeit by MAHACA closed the deficit to three at 36-33 with just heavyweights left to wrestle.

    Gage Wevley lets out emotion after pinning his opponent to seal the Tiger win. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Junior Gage Wevley didn’t waste any time on the mat as he pinned Aaron Sterling in 46 seconds to secure the win for the Tigers.

    The Tigers close out the regular season with the hosted Doc Busian Invitational on Saturday. Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Then next Saturday. Feb. 18, MAHACA travels to Thief River Falls for the Section 8AA team tournament.

    MAHACA 42, Border West 33

    106: Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) def. Jace Olson (TF 16-0)

    113: Dalton Rose (MAHACA) def. Mark McCarthy (Fall 1:04)

    120: Dakota Andrews (Border West) def. Ben Travis (Fall 1:18)

    126: Dylan Menge (BW) def. Gerardo Villela (Fall 1:15)

    132: Jacob Sanasack (BW) def. Gideon Joos (Fall 1:22)

    138: Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) def. James Conroy (Fall 5:10)

    145: Jacob Hasbargen (BW) won by forfeit

    152: Chase Metzger (MAHACA) def. Issac Deal (MD 11-1)

    160: Brady Cardwell won by forfeit

    170: Jason Martinez (BW) def. Dakota Luepke (Dec 11-5)

    182: Matt McNeil (MAHACA) def. Nathan Hormann (Fall 0:31)

    195: Bain Laine (MAHACA) def. Lance Nelson (Dec 1-0)

    220: John Hasbargen won by forfeit

    285: Gage Wevley (MAHACA) def. Aaron Sterling (Fall 0:46)

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

