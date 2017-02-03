Tigers down Big Stone Lake in final meet

RELATED: Tigers fall in close road meet, prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A athletics

In varsity action, Kendra Jergenson and Savannah Aanerud tied for first in all around competition. Jergenson took first on the vault and beam with a second place finish on the bars and third place on the floor. Aanerud took first on the bars and floor with a tie for fourth on the vault and a tie for third on the beam.

Katie Cannon took second on the vault and beam and tied for fourth on the floor.

Kate Giese tied for fourth on the vault with Olivia Lebrija. Giese also took fifth on the beam.

Noel Schieler and Reegan Sletten took third and fourth on the bars, respectively.

Karli Siegel stuck her beam routine for the fourth time this season.

In JV action, Callie Snell, Madelyn Siegel, and Sara Hoffman swept the top three spots in all around competition, respectively. Snell took second on the vault and bars, and third on the floor. Siegel finished first on the beam, fifth on the floor, and stuck her beam routine for the fourth time this season. Hoffman took second on the beam with her second stuck of the season and third on the vault.

K. Siegel took first on the vault. Kali Berlinger took first on floor.

Lebrija took first on the bars and stuck her beam routine for the fourth time this season on her way to third place in that event.

Noel Schieler took fourth on vault and second on floor.

Shannon Kill fifth on vault.

Caryn Marty and Nicole Gillespie both tied for third on bars.

Tasha Koehl took fifth on bars.

Sophie DeToy fourth on beam.

Kate Giese took fourth on floor.

Abigail Malek and Grace Mortenson both stuck their beam routines. It was Malek’s fourth perfect routine and Mortenson’s third.

Overall there were five new personal best scores set and three ties. It led to two new season new high event totals and a new school record for season high team total, which is the second time the record has been broken this season.